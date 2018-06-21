Melania’s spokesperson is getting roasted for her response to #jacketgate. We care. Do u?

In case you missed today's latest mess, Melania Trump wore an offensive jacket while visiting a detention center for migrant children.
When I say offensive, we're not talking about a hurricane heel level of disconnection from the rest of humanity. This is not a matter of an offensively expensive jacket being worn to visit children kept in a functional prison (although that would be very on-brand). Hell, this also isn't a matter of her wearing a jacket in Texas when it's 84 degrees.
Nope, Melania wore a Zara jacket that is literally emblazoned with the words: "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?"
When Daily Mail first put Melania on blast for her jacket, many assumed it was fake, because HOW COULD THIS BE REAL?!
But alas, her PR woman did in fact confirm the jacket was real, which further compounds the fact that our country is a nightmare simulation run by a bigoted 13-year-old.
"It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope them edia isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe," the FLOTUS spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham retorted.
To be fair, I would argue that Grisham is partially right. There is no "hidden message" because the message is literally PAINTED IN WHITE ON THE FUCKING JACKET. Pardon the language, both my eyeballs have fully melted out.
As if to further drive a nail into the coffin of tactlessness, Grisham wrote a follow-up statement about #jacketgate conveniently blaming "the media" for Melania's fashion choices.
"Today’s visit w the children in Texas impacted
@flotus greatly. If media would spend their time & energy on her actions & efforts to help kids - rather than speculate & focus on her wardrobe - we could get so much accomplished on behalf of children. #SheCares #ItsJustAJacket," Grisham wrote.
I'm sorry, but #shecares is definitely a hashtag written by someone who just learned what a computer is.
Needless to say, I'm not alone in my passionate eye-rolling at Grisham's deflection.
Twitter has beautifully banded together to meme and troll Grisham's statement about #jacketgate.
Some people used their rebuttal to present practical ways to help detained kids.
Melania's jacket aside, you're feeling rightfully concerned about the children being stripped from their parents, we compiled 7 ways you can help out.