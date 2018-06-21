Melania’s spokesperson is getting roasted for her response to #jacketgate. We care. Do u?

In case you missed today's latest mess, Melania Trump wore an offensive jacket while visiting a detention center for migrant children.

When I say offensive, we're not talking about a hurricane heel level of disconnection from the rest of humanity. This is not a matter of an offensively expensive jacket being worn to visit children kept in a functional prison (although that would be very on-brand). Hell, this also isn't a matter of her wearing a jacket in Texas when it's 84 degrees.

Nope, Melania wore a Zara jacket that is literally emblazoned with the words: "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?"

Melania Trump wears $39 jacket with 'I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?' to visit immigrant children at the border https://t.co/GrvF9zZtV0 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 21, 2018

When Daily Mail first put Melania on blast for her jacket, many assumed it was fake, because HOW COULD THIS BE REAL?!

This is EXTREMELY weird pic.twitter.com/9OISilcpfQ — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 21, 2018

But alas, her PR woman did in fact confirm the jacket was real, which further compounds the fact that our country is a nightmare simulation run by a bigoted 13-year-old.