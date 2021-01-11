Capitol Hill rioter goes viral again in video of her getting kicked off flight home.

Videos claiming to be of pro-Trump rioters getting kicked off of planes are going viral, but many of them have been improperly labeled. Newsweek reports that the video of a man weeping and claiming he was called a "terrorist" has been viewed 15 million times, but per the original post on TikTok, the guy was kicked off for being an anti-masker, not for being rioter.

There is at least one confirmed video, and it shows Capitol rioter Melody Marie Black of Minnesota getting kicked off her Delta flight from DC to Minneapolis.

Melody Black was first captured on camera on the day of the riot, telling Insider News her name, state, and that "it is not their America, it is our America."