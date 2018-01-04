The "new year, new me' meme hilariously sums up how New Year's resolutions fail.

The last day of December is the ultimate time to lay out your traits and habits you dislike so you can resolve to do better in the new year. Unfortunately for most of us, those dreams are dashed within the first week of January we realize that change is hard (sorry Obama), and staying the same is a hovering cloud of familiar comfort.

While certainly, it should be noted that all difficult and important changes take time and persistence, the extremely high bar we set for ourselves each January is often a perfect recipe for failure. After all, who among us can actually stop eating sugar all at once without DYING immediately?! And is going to a gym more than three times a week even legal (it shouldn't be)?!

When it comes to New Year's resolutions, sometimes the best route is one of honesty and humor, which is the exact intersection where the trending "New Year, New Me" meme was birthed.

We've all heard and said the words "new year, new me" either in earnestness or jest, but this meme elevates our common failure to a beautifully relatable level.

Just, read these and you'll see.

Wow I really stole a crock pot of buffalo chicken dip from my neighbors apartment at 4am. New year new me — Marcus (@MRobinson17) January 1, 2018

New year new me!



Update: new me still gets hangovers. — Emily Bett Rickards (@EmilyBett) January 1, 2018

“new year, new me” i say as i oversleep and miss my only lesson on the first day back — lil pip (@howardmoon) January 2, 2018

new year new me she mutters as she eats frosting out the container with her bare hands while rewatching the same netflix series for the third time — Abigail Gillin (@AbigailGillin) January 1, 2018

“New year new me” I say, as I slide out of bed 30 minutes past my alarm — Lindsey (@wreckoslovakia) January 2, 2018

New Year, New Me! (Reaches for a chicken nugget under her car seat and eats it) — Katie O'Brien (@katiecobrien) January 1, 2018

Wish I could say “new year, new me” but I just ate an entire bag of cool ranch Doritos hungover on the couch. So nothing new here. — Emily Chute (@emchute) January 1, 2018

I found a piece of chicken in my wallet this morning. New year new me. — Tiera Czyscon (@TieraC35) January 1, 2018

New year, new me. Just kidding. Something this awesome doesn't need to change. — Jandalize (@Jandalize) January 2, 2018

if you're prettier than me and not my friend i'm blocking you new year new me — barf (@thatsenoughnaf) January 3, 2018

new year, same ghost in my body telling me to do gay shit — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) January 3, 2018

"new year, new me"



just kidding i'm still going to be emotionally unstable for the next 70 years — timothy (@repulsif) January 3, 2018

Maybe it's best if we all just lean hard into the vital parts of who we are and let the rest ride.