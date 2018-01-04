The "new year, new me' meme hilariously sums up how New Year's resolutions fail.

The last day of December is the ultimate time to lay out your traits and habits you dislike so you can resolve to do better in the new year. Unfortunately for most of us, those dreams are dashed within the first week of January we realize that change is hard (sorry Obama), and staying the same is a hovering cloud of familiar comfort.
While certainly, it should be noted that all difficult and important changes take time and persistence, the extremely high bar we set for ourselves each January is often a perfect recipe for failure. After all, who among us can actually stop eating sugar all at once without DYING immediately?! And is going to a gym more than three times a week even legal (it shouldn't be)?!
When it comes to New Year's resolutions, sometimes the best route is one of honesty and humor, which is the exact intersection where the trending "New Year, New Me" meme was birthed.
We've all heard and said the words "new year, new me" either in earnestness or jest, but this meme elevates our common failure to a beautifully relatable level.
Just, read these and you'll see.
Maybe it's best if we all just lean hard into the vital parts of who we are and let the rest ride.