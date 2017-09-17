Advertising

While many viral memes are born and die so fast we miss them in a blink, a good meme is forever. A solid meme strikes the right balance of funny or relatable imagery and on-the-nose wording, striking either at a topical hashtag or an evergreen feeling.

This gorgeous IT the clown + Missy Elliott meme created by Twitter user @2oo2grl is pretty much everything pure in this world.

is it worth IT?

lemme work IT

i put my thang down flip IT and reverse IT pic.twitter.com/bwXBDA1WUj — ⚡ (@2oo2grl) September 15, 2017

It has the unlikely combination we didn't know we needed: IT breaking it down to Missy Elliott's timeless lyrics.

Advertising

A perfect celebration of the nightmare-fueled movie.

It goes without saying, no childhood trauma-inducing Stephen King villain can ever come close to Missy Elliott's moves.

The tweet is further elevated by the fact that Missy Elliott herself was impressed by the pure artistry of this meme.

Also, the fact that IT is DOING THE SPLITS. What trainer does that clown have?! I'm NOT ready.

Advertising

Man listen... y'all clowns play to much I can't wit y'all folk😂🤣🤣😂🤡 whoever created this🤣 I'm done!🤦🏾‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤣 A post shared by Missy Elliott (@missymisdemeanorelliott) on Sep 15, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

Naturally, @2oo2grl had to catch her breathe after the shout out.

As any of us mortals would. When Missy Elliott recognizes a meme, the world recognizes with her.

OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OGMY T FOG H DF C — ⚡ (@2oo2grl) September 15, 2017

The world is a brighter, more vibrant place because of the existence of this meme.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.