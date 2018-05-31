30 memes about romantic obsession that reveal how creepy we all are.

30 memes about romantic obsession that reveal how creepy we all are.
Bronwyn Isaac
May 31, 2018@5:28 PM
Advertising

It's really hard to not feel (or act) like a complete creep when you're crushing hard on someone. Regardless of whether it's a flowery romantic obsession, or a fleeting sexual attraction, getting passionately caught up can be a trip and a half.

The brink of romantic obsession can cause us to do deeply creepy things, like ride our bikes around someone's block until they lock eyes through the window, or leave unsolicited notes on someone's car.

In fact, romantic creepiness is so common that Someecards recently launched a podcast interviewing guests about this very topic. You can listen to the first four episodes here.

Our most recent episode includes a story about a threesome, stalking Lena Dunham's boyfriend, and the most awkward cab ride in dating history.

In honor of the innate creepiness connected to romantic obsession, I have gathered some hilarious memes that help sum up this struggle.

Advertising

1.

You know that starts with "I just think it's funny how..."

A post shared by Unemployed Gay (@unemployedgay) on

2.

omg

A post shared by memes (@sexualising) on

3.

"I'm not like other girls" (i'm worse)

A post shared by Lola Tash and Nicole Argiris (@mytherapistsays) on

Advertising

4.

lmfao

A post shared by memes (@sexualising) on

5.

TEXT ME BACK YOU DEGENERATE!!!!!!!

A post shared by Tucker (@gaybestfriend) on

6.

Why am I like this?

A post shared by Best of Grindr (@best_of_grindr) on

Advertising

7.

He bet not be next to no bitch 🔪😂 @wastehistime2018_

A post shared by Zero_fucksgirl (@zero_fucksgirl) on

8.

Did anyone else notice that 118 and 119 are switched

A post shared by My Name Is Chair (@phancrazed) on

9.

Yup right on the corner, big red house you can't miss it 🙋🏼

A post shared by Unemployed Gay (@unemployedgay) on

Advertising

10.

But that FaceTime seemed like such a good idea at 3am 😩

A post shared by Tucker (@gaybestfriend) on

11.

My place or yours, babe?

A post shared by Tucker (@gaybestfriend) on

12.

lmfao via, (twitter: ‪KarlssJunior )

A post shared by memes (@sexualising) on

Advertising

13.

f*CK (@PabloPiqasso)

A post shared by @ pablopiqasso on

14.

Ugh, dumbass 🙄😂 @wastehistime2018_

A post shared by Zero_fucksgirl (@zero_fucksgirl) on

15.

This is epic

A post shared by WHAT.TV ™ (@what.tv) on

Advertising

16.

It’s a mystery 🤷🏼‍♂️ (@hoegivesnofucks)

A post shared by Best of Grindr (@best_of_grindr) on

17.

Hay.

A post shared by Tim(eme) (@3.1415926535897932384626433832) on

18.

NO ESCAPE 😈🐙

A post shared by Best of Grindr (@best_of_grindr) on

Advertising

19.

A big thank you to @doritkemsley for doing the impossible. Making me feel sane.

A post shared by Tucker (@gaybestfriend) on

20.

A post shared by dank memes (@dank__memes) on

21.

of course

A post shared by memes (@sexualising) on

Advertising

22.

Like this?

A post shared by Drinks For Gayz 💅🏼 (@drinksforgayz) on

23.

lmfao fr credit: @kadenmusprime

A post shared by memes (@sexualising) on

24.

Advertising

25.

yes via: ‪@gabidaiagi ‬

A post shared by memes (@sexualising) on

26.

😎

A post shared by Drinks For Gayz 💅🏼 (@drinksforgayz) on

27.

Something like that 😂 #NoChill

A post shared by Nochill (@nochill) on

Advertising

28.

dork

A post shared by memes (@sexualising) on

29.

ABORT MISSION @mystylesays

A post shared by Lola Tash and Nicole Argiris (@mytherapistsays) on

30.

Advertising

If you want to continue this roll of creepy catharsis, we have a few more episodes of our podcast for you to check out.

This episode includes a tale of luring a man to Dave Matthews Band concert, serenading strange men at bars, and deep Instagram stalking.

This episode includes tales of creepy love letters left on cars, stalking crushes on bikes, and how mental health plays into cultural perceptions of who is "creepy."

Advertising

This episode includes a story about a sex dungeon, a stream of 100 dick pics, the creepiest pranks our guests have pulled, and a beautiful tale of revenge on an ex (it involves diary entries).

Stay creepy out there!

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc