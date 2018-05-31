30 memes about romantic obsession that reveal how creepy we all are.

It's really hard to not feel (or act) like a complete creep when you're crushing hard on someone. Regardless of whether it's a flowery romantic obsession, or a fleeting sexual attraction, getting passionately caught up can be a trip and a half.

The brink of romantic obsession can cause us to do deeply creepy things, like ride our bikes around someone's block until they lock eyes through the window, or leave unsolicited notes on someone's car.

In fact, romantic creepiness is so common that Someecards recently launched a podcast interviewing guests about this very topic. You can listen to the first four episodes here.

Our most recent episode includes a story about a threesome, stalking Lena Dunham's boyfriend, and the most awkward cab ride in dating history.

In honor of the innate creepiness connected to romantic obsession, I have gathered some hilarious memes that help sum up this struggle.