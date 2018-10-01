Women are sharing what they'd do if men had a 9pm curfew and it's heartbreaking.

While I personally love being a woman, there are some supreme downsides, most of which invariably link back to the existence of men. For every handful of lovely and delightful men there are a few stragglers who follow women in the dark, stalk us in bars, yell obscenities on the sidewalk, and generally flex their male privilege in ways that both make us feel unsafe and highlight their incurable emptiness.

Due to the looming persistence of these desperately empty, emotionally violent men - women are forced to take extra precautions in our daily lives. Lurking men means many of us don't walk in the dark alone, are forced to shell out money for cars home instead of transportation (if financially feasible), mace is a must-have, and running alone is a feat in both faith and athleticism.

Sadly, these added daily precautions are so normalized to women the idea of world free of gendered worries feels like a complete fiction.

So, when the activist Danielle Muscato asked women what they'd do if men had a 9pm curfew, the floodgates of possibilities opened up.

Perhaps the saddest part about this thread is how basic most of these are activities. This isn't a thread full of women imagining impossible scenarios, but rather, envisioning a world where we can do basic tasks - like walk in the city, or sit on the beach at night, without fearing for our lives.