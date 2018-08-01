18 men reveal how women ruined their chances for a second date. Don't bring up your brother in jail.

The world of dating is one full of equal parts terror and hope. If you're lucky, you'll spend a lovely evening across from a dreamboat, and you'll laugh generously while gazing into each other's eyes. After a perfect dinner you'll stroll along the waterfront, and snap a photo of the setting sun before leaning in for a kiss.

Unfortunately for all of us, the picture perfect dates are a rare breed. Most dates fall somewhere in the middle ground between a nauseatingly pristine Nicholas Sparks scene and a scene from Fatal Attraction.

Let's be honest, while the good dates are more fun to go on, the bad dates are a lot more entertaining to hear about.

In a recent Reddit thread straight (or bi or pan) men shared horrible things women have done on first dates, and hoo boy, it's a lot. If you've been feeling bad about your game, you might feel better reading about these 18 horrible dates.