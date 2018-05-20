Men share the 15 creepiest things women have done. Buckle up for the ride.

Men share the 15 creepiest things women have done. Buckle up for the ride.
Bronwyn Isaac
May 20, 2018@7:05 PM
Straight men have a pretty bad track record when it comes to being creepy (see: all of history). But it's a verifiable fact that women can also be creepy as hell.

https://giphy.com/gifs/retro-fiend-vampire-horror-creepy-iIYpn2JqraDJu

In fact, Someecards recently launched a podcast interviewing guests about this very topic. You can listen to the first two episodes here.

https://twitter.com/someecards/status/994668671661420544

Since the topic of creepy women doesn't come up nearly enough, the Reddit user IdealTruths decided to kick off a thread where men could share their creepy encounters.

As it turns out, there are PLENTY of examples of women being bonified romantic weirdos. I hope you have somewhere to sit, because you'll need to settle in for some of these stories.

1. Blind attachment is a red flag.

RUN.
2. Sometimes you get tracked via GPS.

YIKES.
3. There's instances of major gaslighting.

This counts as emotional abuse.
4. TFW a women brings a decoy.

At least they had each other.
5. When she loves your eyes a little too much.

NOPE.
6. When she photoshops your children on the third date.

Girl, slow down.
7. TFW she tracks your sleep cycle.

She needs to go back to bed.
8. When she's on Craigslist shopping for a husband.

This one is a true saga.
NOPE.
BYE.
9. Double standards and the silent treatment are never a good look.

Basic red flags.
10. TFW she brands herself with your name.

11. When she keeps dirty keepsakes.

I mean, it's HER room.
12. When she's mad about your passion.

13. When Rachel gives you herpes.

14. When she's too attached to her hair.

I have so many questions about this one.
15. When she forges your signature onto her body.

You could just not?!
