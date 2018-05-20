Men share the 15 creepiest things women have done. Buckle up for the ride.

Straight men have a pretty bad track record when it comes to being creepy (see: all of history). But it's a verifiable fact that women can also be creepy as hell.

https://giphy.com/gifs/retro-fiend-vampire-horror-creepy-iIYpn2JqraDJu

In fact, Someecards recently launched a podcast interviewing guests about this very topic. You can listen to the first two episodes here.

https://twitter.com/someecards/status/994668671661420544

Since the topic of creepy women doesn't come up nearly enough, the Reddit user IdealTruths decided to kick off a thread where men could share their creepy encounters.

As it turns out, there are PLENTY of examples of women being bonified romantic weirdos. I hope you have somewhere to sit, because you'll need to settle in for some of these stories.

1. Blind attachment is a red flag.