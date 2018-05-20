Men share the 15 creepiest things women have done. Buckle up for the ride.

Straight men have a pretty bad track record when it comes to being creepy (see: all of history). But it's a verifiable fact that women can also be creepy as hell.
In fact, Someecards recently launched a podcast interviewing guests about this very topic. You can listen to the first two episodes here.
Since the topic of creepy women doesn't come up nearly enough, the Reddit user IdealTruths decided to kick off a thread where men could share their creepy encounters.
As it turns out, there are PLENTY of examples of women being bonified romantic weirdos. I hope you have somewhere to sit, because you'll need to settle in for some of these stories.
1. Blind attachment is a red flag.
2. Sometimes you get tracked via GPS.
3. There's instances of major gaslighting.
4. TFW a women brings a decoy.
5. When she loves your eyes a little too much.
6. When she photoshops your children on the third date.
7. TFW she tracks your sleep cycle.
8. When she's on Craigslist shopping for a husband.
9. Double standards and the silent treatment are never a good look.
10. TFW she brands herself with your name.
11. When she keeps dirty keepsakes.
12. When she's mad about your passion.
13. When Rachel gives you herpes.
14. When she's too attached to her hair.
15. When she forges your signature onto her body.