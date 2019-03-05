12 men share the life skills they f*cked up before marriage. Laundry is an art.

Marriage can provide life lessons for both parties involved, but wives seem to take the cake when it comes to dishing out life hacks. Women just...know things. For example, women know how to properly load an unload a dishwasher. It's almost like we pay attention to details or something.
Many women learn life skills from a young age, and it isn't until they are living with a man that they realize he has gone his whole life not knowing how to fold laundry. And that is when their husbands learn what they've foolishly been doing wrong all of these years.
Reddit user johnbair123 posted to the 'Ask Men' page and asked dudes, "What is something you found out you do 'wrong' once you got married? He took the first slot by telling us all, "For me, it’s been that I fold clothes, and load the dishwasher incorrectly. No idea how I’ve lived on my own for 10 years." Men followed his lead, and the answers were hilariously painful and sometimes adorably sweet. Check out our favorite responses below!
1. E38sport hasn't been able to settle the epic toothpaste conundrum.
well, after 18 years we've reached stalemate in the proper way to dispense toothpaste from it's tube.
Tbh whoever is squeezing it from the bottom is correct, and whoever isn't is a monster.
2. captainmalamute's partner needs to take a Vomming 101 class.
I'm gonna answer for my partner because this literally happened today.
He pukes wrong. Everytime he's ever puked in my presence, he's puked on himself. I don't fucking get it, man. Everytime I think I'm sick or going to be sick I go to the bathroom before I know I'm sick. This motherfucker just gambles on it.
Our infant is also sick so I don't have a whole lot of patience for cleaning up after a grown man today too.
3. XenophonRedux didn't know the basic rules of laundry.
Laundry. Hot water isn’t necessarily better.
We have to teach them everything.
4. This one is just...(JustinTime_LMAOHAHA)
Always conditioned, then washed my hair, because the shampoo smelt better than the conditioner... took a shower with my wife early in our relationship, and she was like, “You’re kidding, right?”
There are literally directions on how to wash your hair on the back of every shampoo bottle.
5. Dealthagar, it's called 'folding' not 'rolling' for a reason.
Apparently I fold tshirts entirely wrong, and my wife will go back into my drawer after I've folded them and put them away and pull them back out and refold them.
I've been doing the fold-and-roll since basic training. Apparently that drives her crazy.
6. explorer_one has a very healthy outlook on married life.
I have to admit that's wife's way of folding sheets and towels is better than how I had done it previously, so I adopted her way.
We had several run-ins where she thought I was doing something wrong, where I then reminded her I lived on my own and raised kids on my own for years, then she backs off. But sometimes her idea is legit better so I try to keep an open mind.
7. Damn, shit got real with this one from 1in1billionAZNsay.
I didn't give out enough compliments or showed my appreciation for things very much. I have worked and changed that. My life now is happier and more filled with love and thankfulness.
8. TheFatman2099 proves that wives are geniuses.
In what order I was in the shower. I always washed my body first and then hair.
Wife comes along and is like "do your hair first so all the filth doesnt run over your clean body." and I realized I never thought about it as much as she did.
9. iamjans must have gotten an earful with this one...
I grew up on a mountain, we had 100 acres. When we had old food or unwanted leftovers, we just threw them over the fence into the woods. I'd always thrown food outside ever since. It wasn't until my gf (now wife) came home one day to our main level condo and saw our front bushes covered in spaghetti that I quickly learned that this was unacceptable. I honestly had never thought about it before, but i'm sure my neighbors thought I was crazy. I no longer throw spaghetti in my bushes.
10. Okay, who taught men how to take showers? (twopointsforhonesty)
It never occurred to me to turn on the shower and let it warm up before getting in. I would always dread the cold water for the first few seconds of my shower. Changed my life.
11. Someone please teach a workshop on how to load dishwashers for men.
Apparently I can’t load the dishwasher, vacuum properly, or do laundry in a correct manner.
The dishwasher thing must be my worst trait, as even when I stay the night with friends and help clean up, they poke fun at how I load the dishwasher.
Or maybe just have it cover all housekeeping chores?
12. mikeyf09 and his wife have a symbiotic relationship.
My wife introduced me to butt-wipes (the flushable wet wipes used after one or two passes with regular TP)
It’s not that I’ve been wiping my ass wrong for 26 years, it’s that I haven’t been doing it as good as I could have been.
To return the favor, I taught her “the bicycle” (lay on your back, knees to chest, and pump your feet one at a time like you’re riding a bike upside down) as a method to make you fart when you have gas.