19 Men share times they stood up to misogyny. Yes all men should take note.

Bad men: the world is full of them! So, where have all the good men gone? Twitter user @emrazz set out to find them by asking men to share times they saw misogynistic or predatory behavior and spoke up.

Good guys: tell me about a time you saw misogyny or predatory behavior in action and spoke up. What did you say? What are your suggestions for other men in this situation? #NotCoolMan — feminist next door (@emrazz) March 3, 2019

Men actually delivered, and the replies are restoring our hope in huMANity. Here are some of our favorite responses.

My father today informed me that he isnt comfortable that I let my two year old run around the house without a shirt on. (Shes two, no clothes stay on very long with this kid) I told him I am uncomfortable with him sexualizing a 2 year old. — TV's Josh Fisher 🎲🎮🃏 (@RadioFreeFisher) March 3, 2019

My best friend whistled at a girl and I told him to cut it out, he was being aggressive. I think I insulted him and I felt bad, but he needed to hear that — Jason #NeverAgain (@ancatdubh2) March 3, 2019

Louder for the men in the back: tell your friends when they're being creeps.

Two guys were trying to take this drunk girl into a room with them at a party and I refused to let them take her even though she alluded to the fact that she wanted to go with them. They called me and cock blocker and a fag, but I called her an Uber and convinced her to go home— — Student of Life (@studentoflife08) March 3, 2019