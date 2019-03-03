19 Men share times they stood up to misogyny. Yes all men should take note.

Bad men: the world is full of them! So, where have all the good men gone? Twitter user @emrazz set out to find them by asking men to share times they saw misogynistic or predatory behavior and spoke up.
Good guys: tell me about a time you saw misogyny or predatory behavior in action and spoke up. What did you say? What are your suggestions for other men in this situation? #NotCoolMan— feminist next door (@emrazz) March 3, 2019
Men actually delivered, and the replies are restoring our hope in huMANity. Here are some of our favorite responses.
My father today informed me that he isnt comfortable that I let my two year old run around the house without a shirt on. (Shes two, no clothes stay on very long with this kid) I told him I am uncomfortable with him sexualizing a 2 year old.— TV's Josh Fisher 🎲🎮🃏 (@RadioFreeFisher) March 3, 2019
My best friend whistled at a girl and I told him to cut it out, he was being aggressive. I think I insulted him and I felt bad, but he needed to hear that— Jason #NeverAgain (@ancatdubh2) March 3, 2019
Louder for the men in the back: tell your friends when they're being creeps.
Two guys were trying to take this drunk girl into a room with them at a party and I refused to let them take her even though she alluded to the fact that she wanted to go with them. They called me and cock blocker and a fag, but I called her an Uber and convinced her to go home—— Student of Life (@studentoflife08) March 3, 2019
She contacted me the next day and thanked me for not letting her go with them. It turned out to be her abusive ex boyfriend and his friend. She had a restraining order against him and she called the police that same day and told them what happened. Now he’s in a cell somewhere.— Student of Life (@studentoflife08) March 3, 2019
About a decade ago, guy in my office made a rape joke. I yelled at him in front of the whole team, like 8 people.— Matt Macdonald (@MattMacPoet) March 3, 2019
I only found out the affect, when he contacted me in '17 to tell me it had stopped him making those jokes again and he now yells at other men doing it.
Someone i respected joked about pretending to be trans so they could get a job because of hiring quotas, and i explained why that wasn't appropriate, nor funny. He apologized, didn't realize how much trans women actually deal with, and felt guilty for the rest of the night.— Benge Drinking my life away. (@AndrewDBenge) March 3, 2019
My response is similar to others...— Django S. Zeia (@patternscar) March 3, 2019
A bartender said, “Check out her ass.”
I don’t look, and say, “You can’t say stuff like that.”
Him: “Why not?”
Me: “You work here. She’s a customer. If someone complains, and they should... you’ll get fired, and you should.”
Him: “Oh. OK.”
My husband saw some men harassing a waitress. One grabbed her by the p. He stormed across the restaurant and lifted the man off the floor by his d. Asked him how he liked it. Hub is 6’4”.— Laura 🇨🇦☘️ (@LauraSoutarHasu) March 3, 2019
Male workmate came to me for sympathy after referring to a female workmate as "little lady" and being called on it. He expected "yeah, she's overreacting"; he got a very detailed #NotCoolMan instead.— trent clarke (@trentcsc) March 3, 2019
It can be as small and simple as just not laughing at a misogynistic joke you hear and creating that awkward silence— Garett Guenot (@gnarzz) March 3, 2019
One of few times I’ve been to a club a guy was trying to get a girl to dance and was being aggressive so I pretended I thought knew him and distracted him. After she left I told him to stop messing with uninterested girls. It’s not hard. #NotCoolMan— Cody Collins (@CodyDCollins_) March 3, 2019
Some rando grabbed my behind at a bar; I laid into him. A guy overheard me, stepped in and asked if he touched me, the guy made a joke that it was in good fun and the other guy goes, "That's assault, buddy. YOU. DON'T. TOUCH. WOMEN. LIKE. THAT. EVER."— Ali K (@ali_kat09) March 3, 2019
I was absolutely amazed.
I’ve physically stopped three domestic violence events from occurring in NYC streets and called the cops on a fourth in NJ as I had my 3 y/o son with me at the time. I won’t suffer that crap on my watch. Nope. Gentlemen know when to man up.— Greg Battle: gbattle (@gbattle) March 3, 2019
Dude was taking about how women have an easier time with breakups because they care less. I said— James Fiske (@NefariousJoe) March 3, 2019
"Ok, how long were you dating"
"Five years"
"How long before she started dating again?"
"Six months."
"And you?"
"Two years"
"Ok, who'd you talk to about it?"
*silence*
At a church fair, my then 3-year-old son wanted to enter a raffle for a purse. He dropped his tickets in & a man stopped him and said "Son, that's only for girls." I told him purses are portable storage & don't have assigned sexes & to stop spreading harmful messages.— Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) March 3, 2019
"You have interrupted her twice now. Listen first, respond later."— Tade Thompson (@tadethompson) March 3, 2019
Once noticed a coworker drunk and hitting on his interns. They looked really uncomfortable so I started some idle chat. Later a coworker commented "malditango!" (Implying he was crafty/good at this) and I said "actually that is workplace harrassment". Made sure he heard. /1— Benoit Ranque (@RanqueBenoit) March 3, 2019
He got real mad and in my face about it and stated saying some bullshit and being generally menacing. I burst out laughing to his face.— Benoit Ranque (@RanqueBenoit) March 3, 2019
Under no circumstance is it appropriate for someone in a senior position to flirt with those in their charge.
I once threw a guy off the bus(literally)when he was groping and harassing a girl who was clearly uncomfortable. So my suggestion would be to throw the d*ckheads off the bus.— Sjølvesten 🤘 (@Sjoelvesten) March 3, 2019
I’ve been the “wet blanket” guy who’s had to publicly tell someone their joke wasn’t funny. Once you start explaining the toxicity behind that behavior they usually dont argue. It’s not always easy to stand up but I’ve only regretted the times I said or did nothing.— Isaac Byrne (@isaacbyrne) March 3, 2019
People act super weird about me being a huge women’s soccer fan. I’ve given presentations and research papers on the imbalance of financial support as a college student and try to promote. SPEAK UP. Whether it’s family, friends, whoever. Stop letting it. slide. Say something.— Terry Rowe (@ThaBearcat) March 3, 2019
There may be hope for men after all.