Woman skewers the myth that people with mental illness can’t be productive at work.

Sadly, the conversation around mental health is still full of misconceptions that spread stigma and make people's lives harder. One of the most prevalent misconceptions is that people with mental illness are less capable in the workplace and won't contribute as much as others. To many of us, this assertion is an obviously harmful broad-sweeping stroke, and yet, it persists in the public psyche.

For starters, the symptoms and realities of mental illness greatly vary depending on the individual person, their mental health issue, and the therapy, medication and support system they have (or don't have).

But also, conflating mental illness with a lacking work ethic is not only a harmful assumption, but conveniently ignores the fact that people of all mental stripes bring varying skills to the workplace. If anything, people dealing with depression, anxiety and PTSD are working twice as hard at any given moment.

To this very point, the writer Blair Imani recently wrote a Twitter thread tackling the very issue of mental health misconceptions in the workplace.