Woman skewers the myth that people with mental illness can’t be productive at work.

Sadly, the conversation around mental health is still full of misconceptions that spread stigma and make people's lives harder. One of the most prevalent misconceptions is that people with mental illness are less capable in the workplace and won't contribute as much as others. To many of us, this assertion is an obviously harmful broad-sweeping stroke, and yet, it persists in the public psyche.
For starters, the symptoms and realities of mental illness greatly vary depending on the individual person, their mental health issue, and the therapy, medication and support system they have (or don't have).
But also, conflating mental illness with a lacking work ethic is not only a harmful assumption, but conveniently ignores the fact that people of all mental stripes bring varying skills to the workplace. If anything, people dealing with depression, anxiety and PTSD are working twice as hard at any given moment.
To this very point, the writer Blair Imani recently wrote a Twitter thread tackling the very issue of mental health misconceptions in the workplace.
She shared that while she has anxiety, depression, ADHD and PTSD has not stopped her from running a non-profit and penning a book.
Furthermore, she pointed out the fact that she doesn't need those achievements in order to have worth. Capitalism, as a value system and cultural structure, puts an inordinate pressure on people to be externally successful to prove themselves -- even doubly so if they have mental illness.
This, of course, ignores the fact that we have innate value as human beings while glossing over all the roadblocks (racism/classism/homophobia/sexism/lack of connections) that separate millions of hard working people from the culturally condoned amount of external success.
She also pointed out that people cannot magically change the chemical makeup of their brains, and it's straight up discrimination to judge people's merit or value based on that.
She capped off the thread by sharing that for her, a steady balance of medication (Lexapro and Ritalin), trusted friends, and therapy are crucial for maintaining her lifestyle.
Several people chimed in on the thread with their own methods of managing both the demands of work and their personal mental health.
One woman also (crucially) noted that having a temporary creative or work-related dry spell doesn't mean you're never going to make a dent in your goals. Needless self-punishment can be one of the biggest inhibitors to a rich life.
Whether you're personally managing mental illness, or you want to better support loved ones who do, it's always key to keep these points in mind.