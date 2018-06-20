Merriam-Webster lets us know how the people feel about Ivanka Trump.

Merriam-Webster lets us know how the people feel about Ivanka Trump.
Orli Matlow
Jun 20, 2018@3:54 PM
Advertising

Remember the time Samantha Bee called Ivanka Trump a "feckless c**t" for being complicit in President Trump's policy of separating families at the border, and everyone got mad not about the separating families at the border part, but the c-word?

According to the dictionary, a lot of people do.

Three weeks after Samantha Bee's "feckless c**tgate," Merriam-Webster tweeted that the word before the c-word is still enjoying its 15 minutes of fame.

Merriam-Webster lets us know how the people feel about Ivanka Trump.
Giphy

Can you please use that word in a sentence?

Advertising

We are truly living in the golden age of the "feckless" usage.

Advertising

Congratulations, "feckless," on your day in the sun.

Sorry you will forever be associated with Ivanka Trump and tragedy.

As the dictionary itself explains, you started as just a humble Middle English term, a derivation of the Scottish term "feck," which means "effect."

Advertising

What a time to be feckless!

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc