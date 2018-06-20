Merriam-Webster lets us know how the people feel about Ivanka Trump.

Remember the time Samantha Bee called Ivanka Trump a "feckless c**t" for being complicit in President Trump's policy of separating families at the border, and everyone got mad not about the separating families at the border part, but the c-word?
According to the dictionary, a lot of people do.
Three weeks after Samantha Bee's "feckless c**tgate," Merriam-Webster tweeted that the word before the c-word is still enjoying its 15 minutes of fame.
Can you please use that word in a sentence?
We are truly living in the golden age of the "feckless" usage.
Congratulations, "feckless," on your day in the sun.
Sorry you will forever be associated with Ivanka Trump and tragedy.
As the dictionary itself explains, you started as just a humble Middle English term, a derivation of the Scottish term "feck," which means "effect."
What a time to be feckless!