Merriam-Webster lets us know how the people feel about Ivanka Trump.

Remember the time Samantha Bee called Ivanka Trump a "feckless c**t" for being complicit in President Trump's policy of separating families at the border, and everyone got mad not about the separating families at the border part, but the c-word?

According to the dictionary, a lot of people do.

Three weeks after Samantha Bee's "feckless c**tgate," Merriam-Webster tweeted that the word before the c-word is still enjoying its 15 minutes of fame.

📈'Feckless' has been among our top ten lookups for three weeks straight. https://t.co/oyDdW8REUX — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) June 20, 2018

Can you please use that word in a sentence?