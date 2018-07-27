New damning report claims Trump knew of the infamous Trump Tower meeting in advance. The internet is rejoicing.

Michael Cohen..........welcome to the resistance.

Hot off his tape proving that Donald Trump knew about the Karen McDougal payoff in advance—which is likely a campaign finance violation—it was reported that the former Trump family lapdog is prepared to testify with some damning tea in the Mueller investigation.

On Thursday night, CNN reported that Cohen claimed that Trump knew about Don Jr.'s meeting with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer in Trump Tower in 2016 (the O.G. Treason Summit).

#BREAKINGNEWS Michael Cohen claims then-candidate Donald Trump knew in advance of 2016 Trump Tower meeting in which Russians were expected to offer his campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton, sources say. #CuomoPrimeTime #LetsGetAfterIt #CPT https://t.co/yGj8hcrj7O — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 27, 2018

In attempting to refute the claims, the president's lawyer, Barry Zuckerkorn Rudy Giuliani, said that he talked to witnesses to the Trump-Cohen conversation about the Trump Tower meeting, and it was, um, it was not about the Trump Tower meeting (?).

This is amazing. Rudes says he's talked to the additional witnesses who were at the meeting when when Trump was told and they confirm that Trump was never told and there was no meeting. pic.twitter.com/ZKgzQ88Lvz — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 27, 2018

Uh oh, Rudy just noticed the lower-third. pic.twitter.com/wZQM6gsZvC — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) July 27, 2018

Congressman Adam Schiff pointed out just how big a deal this is in the timeline of a criminal conspiracy and its coverup.