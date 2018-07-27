Michael Cohen..........welcome to the resistance.
Hot off his tape proving that Donald Trump knew about the Karen McDougal payoff in advance—which is likely a campaign finance violation—it was reported that the former Trump family lapdog is prepared to testify with some damning tea in the Mueller investigation.
On Thursday night, CNN reported that Cohen claimed that Trump knew about Don Jr.'s meeting with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer in Trump Tower in 2016 (the O.G. Treason Summit).
In attempting to refute the claims, the president's lawyer,
Barry Zuckerkorn Rudy Giuliani, said that he talked to witnesses to the Trump-Cohen conversation about the Trump Tower meeting, and it was, um, it was not about the Trump Tower meeting (?).
Congressman Adam Schiff pointed out just how big a deal this is in the timeline of a criminal conspiracy and its coverup.
People pointed out that there's a zero percent chance that Don Jr. wouldn't have bragged about the meeting to his dad in an attempt to get his love.
Cohen is right, this also means that Don Jr. perjured himself in his testimony to Congress. Perjury is a crime—a crime that got Bill Clinton impeached.
It also means that the president was in on the cover up, which is also a crime called obstruction of justice—a crime that Bill Clinton was impeached for.
If you don't think Cohen is a reliable narrator, check out this clip from June 2016 which strongly suggests that Trump knew that some dirt on Hillary was coming.
Is Michael Cohen now the hero Gotham needs?
Alas, Trump denies that he knew about the meeting in advance.
Hey Don Jr., what does the bottom of the bus look like?