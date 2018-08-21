The funniest reactions to Michael Cohen, the president's damn lawyer, pleading guilty.

Lock him up?

Michael Cohen, President Trump's longtime lawyer and lapdog (and former deputy finance chairman of the whole damn Republican National Comittee!), has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors about one of his many shady deeds he did in his Trumpworld days.

The New York Times reports that Cohen has agreed to plead guilty "to multiple counts of bank and tax fraud and campaign finance violations" in his efforts to buy the silence of women who said that they had affairs with Trump.

Giphy

So, yeah, it's going to be hard for Trump to effectively distance himself from Cohen when Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations on behalf of Trump's campaign.

"The fact that Michael Cohen is pleading guilty is just an enormous development in the history of the Trump Presidency... Almost no one knows more of his secrets" - Jeffrey Toobin pic.twitter.com/kRF1j9IBrS — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) August 21, 2018

According to the Times, Cohen's deal does not include cooperating with the Mueller investigation, but one can only home. Oh, and it does include a recommended 3-6 years jail time.