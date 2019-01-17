Michael Cohen paid a guy to call him sexy and the tweets are hilariously mortifying.

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal published a report on convicted felon Michael Cohen's dirty deeds for President Trump, which included a revelation that is like to surprise absolutely nobody.

Michael Cohen hired an IT firm to rig early CNBC, Drudge polls in favor of Trump. The contractor says he got much less than the $50,000 promised. https://t.co/yrkPCy9RxS — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) January 17, 2019

During the 2016 campaign, Cohen recruited John Gauger, the chief technology officer at the evangelical Liberty University, to help rig polls in Trump's favor, and while he's at it, create a fan Twitter that celebrates Cohen as a sex symbol:

During the presidential race, Mr. Cohen also asked Mr. Gauger to create a Twitter account called @WomenForCohen. The account, created in May 2016 and run by a female friend of Mr. Gauger, described Mr. Cohen as a “sex symbol,” praised his looks and character, and promoted his appearances and statements boosting Mr. Trump’s candidacy.

That's right.

At Cohen's request, the account @WomenForCohen was born, and these fake women loved their "Strong, pit bull, sex symbol, no nonsense" man!

These tributes to the "no nonsense" Cohen were truly all nonsense, and hilariously sad.

In this fantasy world, Cohen and Trump were hot stuff.