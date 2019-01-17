Michael Cohen paid a guy to call him sexy and the tweets are hilariously mortifying.

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal published a report on convicted felon Michael Cohen's dirty deeds for President Trump, which included a revelation that is like to surprise absolutely nobody.
During the 2016 campaign, Cohen recruited John Gauger, the chief technology officer at the evangelical Liberty University, to help rig polls in Trump's favor, and while he's at it, create a fan Twitter that celebrates Cohen as a sex symbol:
During the presidential race, Mr. Cohen also asked Mr. Gauger to create a Twitter account called @WomenForCohen. The account, created in May 2016 and run by a female friend of Mr. Gauger, described Mr. Cohen as a “sex symbol,” praised his looks and character, and promoted his appearances and statements boosting Mr. Trump’s candidacy.
That's right.
At Cohen's request, the account @WomenForCohen was born, and these fake women loved their "Strong, pit bull, sex symbol, no nonsense" man!
These tributes to the "no nonsense" Cohen were truly all nonsense, and hilariously sad.
In this fantasy world, Cohen and Trump were hot stuff.
Who can resist this Man Crush Monday?
I believe in miracles
Where you from
You sexy thing!
Mr. Big Stuff! Who do you think you are?
#Handsome #Sexy
The contractor paid by Trump for both the polling and thirst trap services says that he was paid with "“a blue Walmart bag containing between $12,000 and $13,000 in cash and, randomly, a boxing glove that Mr. Cohen said had been worn by a Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter," The Wall Street Journal reports.
He was promised $50,000.
The sexy pitbull Michael Cohen confirmed the poll-rigging stuff, but made no mention of his imaginary fan club.
If you think he's hot now, just wait until he gets out of prison.