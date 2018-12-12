Michael Cohen got three years in prison and the internet has a lifetime of jokes.

Lock him up! Lock him up!

President Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, has been sentenced to three years (or 109.5 Scaramuccis) in prison for crimes he committed on behalf of the president.

Giphy

The New York Times reports that Judge William H. Pauley III said that Cohen "had committed a 'smorgasbord' of crimes involving 'deception' and motivated by 'personal greed and ambition.'"

Among the smorgasbord of crimes: setting up shell companies to buy the silence of Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, adult entertainers who allegedly had affairs with Trump; and lying to Congress about the Trump Organization's negotiations with Russians about a possible Trump Tower Moscow during the 2016 campaign.

The stakes are high, as the president has officially been implicated in imprisonable offenses, meaning that the only thing preventing the president from going to prison for the crimes he committed to be elected president is the fact that he's president.

Let's take a step back: the president's lawyer, longtime "fixer," and onetime Deputy Finance Chair of the Republican National Comittee is going to prison! That's frickin' insane!

And folks...the tweets are good.

1.