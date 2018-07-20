The FBI has a tape of Trump and Michael Cohen discussing a payoff to a Playboy model. The internet has jokes.

The FBI has a tape of Trump and Michael Cohen discussing a payoff to a Playboy model. The internet has jokes.
Orli Matlow
Jul 20, 2018@5:14 PM
Advertising

BREAKING NEWS: Trump lied.

The FBI has a tape of Trump and Michael Cohen discussing a payoff to a Playboy model. The internet has jokes.
Pretend to be surprised.
Giphy

While the White House insisted that President Trump knew nothing about paying off former Playboy model Karen McDougall to keep quiet about their alleged affair, The New York Times reports that lordy, there are tapes.

The affair went down in 2006, right after Melania had Barron. Nice!

According to the Times, Trump's longtime fixer and Ray Donovan wannabe Michael Cohen secretly recorded Trump talking about the payments to McDougal in September 2016, and the FBI has the receipts.

Per the Times:

The F.B.I. seized the recording this year during a raid on Mr. Cohen’s office. The Justice Department is investigating Mr. Cohen’s involvement in paying women to tamp down embarrassing news stories about Mr. Trump ahead of the 2016 election. Prosecutors want to know whether that violated federal campaign finance laws, and any conversation with Mr. Trump about those payments would be of keen interest to them.

This story has EVERYTHING.

Advertising

The president.

A Playboy model.

The FBI?

The FBI has a tape of Trump and Michael Cohen discussing a payoff to a Playboy model. The internet has jokes.
Giphy

Twitter took a break from accusing Trump of treason and reminding people that the children are still in government custody away from their families to react to this salacious twist.

Advertising
Advertising
Advertising

Here's how MAGA Twitter is reacting to the news.

Advertising

Time will tell if this tape will have as much impact as the Access Hollywood tape which was, um, nothing.

The FBI has a tape of Trump and Michael Cohen discussing a payoff to a Playboy model. The internet has jokes.
Giphy
Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc