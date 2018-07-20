The FBI has a tape of Trump and Michael Cohen discussing a payoff to a Playboy model. The internet has jokes.

BREAKING NEWS: Trump lied.

While the White House insisted that President Trump knew nothing about paying off former Playboy model Karen McDougall to keep quiet about their alleged affair, The New York Times reports that lordy, there are tapes.

The affair went down in 2006, right after Melania had Barron. Nice!

According to the Times, Trump's longtime fixer and Ray Donovan wannabe Michael Cohen secretly recorded Trump talking about the payments to McDougal in September 2016, and the FBI has the receipts.

Per the Times:

The F.B.I. seized the recording this year during a raid on Mr. Cohen’s office. The Justice Department is investigating Mr. Cohen’s involvement in paying women to tamp down embarrassing news stories about Mr. Trump ahead of the 2016 election. Prosecutors want to know whether that violated federal campaign finance laws, and any conversation with Mr. Trump about those payments would be of keen interest to them.

