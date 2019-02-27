The 17 most bonkers moments (so far) from Michael Cohen’s wild testimony.

President Trump's former lawyer and "fixer" Michael Cohen is testifying before Congress on his decade in the service of the Trump
Crime Family Organization.
"Congressional testimony" is the formal phrase for "spilling the tea," and Cohen is revealing a lot, namely that everything you assume about the president is true: he is a racist who loves crimes.
Republicans on the committee are doing everything possible to make sure that Cohen's testimony about Trump is about Cohen instead of Trump, and it's leading to some wild theatrics.
Here are the most bonkers moments from the hearing so far.
1. Republicans kicked off the hearing by arguing that there shouldn't be a hearing.
They're clearly not at all nervous about what Cohen has to say.
2. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) argued that the whole hearing is a conspiracy concocted to appease billionaire Tom Steyer, who wants to impeach Trump.
Jordan, in addition to being one of Trump's staunchest allies in the House, was accused in a class-action lawsuit of looking the other way when the Ohio State University wrestling team doctor sexually abused the athletes. Jordan was the assistant wrestling coach for eight years, and clearly has Paterno instincts.
3. Cohen opened up his prepared testimony with a thesis that should be the Democratic nominee's slogan in 2020:
I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is.
He is a racist.
He is a conman.
He is a cheat.
4. The former "fixer" said that collusion is no illusion:
He was a presidential candidate who knew that Roger Stone was talking with Julian Assange about a WikiLeaks drop of Democratic National Committee emails.
5. Cohen also suggested that Trump knew about the infamous Trump Tower meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer, getting suspicious when Don Jr. got so physically close to Trump's desk.
Sometime in the summer of 2017, I read all over the media that there had been a meeting in Trump Tower in June 2016 involving Don Jr. and others from the campaign with Russians, including a representative of the Russian government, and an email setting up the meeting with the subject line, “Dirt on Hillary Clinton.” Something clicked in my mind. I remember being in the room with Mr. Trump, probably in early June 2016, when something peculiar happened. Don Jr. came into the room and walked behind his father’s desk – which in itself was unusual. People didn’t just walk behind Mr. Trump’s desk to talk to him. I recalled Don Jr. leaning over to his father and speaking in a low voice, which I could clearly hear, and saying: “The meeting is all set.” I remember Mr. Trump saying, “Ok good…let me know.”
*cue "Cat's in the Cradle"*
6. Trump was also implicated in a domestic conspiracy to sway the election—committing campaign finance violations to conceal his affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.
These are the crimes for which Michael Cohen is going to jail. Donald Trump is still president.
7. Cohen brought receipts, in the form of checks, showing that Trump directed the payments.
"Thirty five thousand dollars and no cents," complete with Trump's heart monitor of a signature.
8. Cohen said "sh*t" in Congress!!!
Cohen swearing was funny, but the context of the dirty word was not. He described some of Trump's most racist comments, which are as racist as his policies:
9. He said that Trump's presidential campaign was just a massive "infomercial" to Make His Brand Great Again and that his eye was on the prize: a Trump Tower in Russia.
10. Cohen testified—and provided proof—that he threatened Trump's alma maters and the College Board with legal action if they ever released his grades or SAT scores.
Yup, Trump's obsession with President Obama's grades is Freud 101.
9. Cohen implied that the Trump Organization, and therefore the Trump family, and therefore the Trump campaign, were compromised by a foreign adversary because they were courting a deal in Russia. NBD.
10. Cohen said he can't answer whether or not Trump colluded, but he can say that Trump's back-and-forth compliments with Vladimir Putin was fishy.
11. Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) brought in a black person to try and prove that Trump is not racist. Cohen only reiterated his point.
12. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) put up a picture of Cohen's face with "liar liar pants on fire," because Congress is a kindergarten.
13. Cohen berated the Republican members of Congress who are working to protect Trump, telling them that he is their future. Damn.
14. He revealed that Trump is being investigated for even more crimes in New York, because you can never have enough crimes!