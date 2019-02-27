The 17 most bonkers moments (so far) from Michael Cohen’s wild testimony.

President Trump's former lawyer and "fixer" Michael Cohen is testifying before Congress on his decade in the service of the Trump Crime Family Organization.

"Congressional testimony" is the formal phrase for "spilling the tea," and Cohen is revealing a lot, namely that everything you assume about the president is true: he is a racist who loves crimes.

Republicans on the committee are doing everything possible to make sure that Cohen's testimony about Trump is about Cohen instead of Trump, and it's leading to some wild theatrics.

Here are the most bonkers moments from the hearing so far.

1. Republicans kicked off the hearing by arguing that there shouldn't be a hearing.

Out of the gate, GOP demands Cohen hearing be canceled/postponed. pic.twitter.com/ZXf6HFdm4d — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 27, 2019

They're clearly not at all nervous about what Cohen has to say.

2. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) argued that the whole hearing is a conspiracy concocted to appease billionaire Tom Steyer, who wants to impeach Trump.

Jordan, in addition to being one of Trump's staunchest allies in the House, was accused in a class-action lawsuit of looking the other way when the Ohio State University wrestling team doctor sexually abused the athletes. Jordan was the assistant wrestling coach for eight years, and clearly has Paterno instincts.