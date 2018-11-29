Michael Cohen just implicated the whole damn Trump family in the Russia scandal. It’s party time.

Michael Cohen, the real life incarnation of Barry Zuckercorn from Arrested Development, plead guilty to telling EVEN MORE lies on behalf of President Donald Trump—the shady character known in the guilty plea as Individual 1.
After previously implicating the president in a conspiracy to shirk campaign finance laws to pay off a Playmate and a porn star, the latest lies Cohen plead guilty to are about Trump's true loves: real estate and Putin.
The guilty plea explains that Cohen lied to Congressional committees about the Trump Organization's efforts during the presidential campaign to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.
That's right: Individual 1 LIED.
"Cohen falsely said efforts to build a Trump-branded tower in Moscow ended in January 2016, when in fact discussions continued through that year, the filing said. Among the people Cohen briefed on the status of the project was Trump himself, on more than three occasions, according to the document," The Washington Post recaps.
Discussions weren't with any old Russians—they were with the damn Kremlin.
Not only did Cohen brief Individual 1 on his discussions with Kremlin officials, they even discussed taking a trip.
The news that Trump was angling to make a deal with Russians while running for president (and the Russians just so happened to be assisting his campaign) is at once shocking and boring.
Hillary Clinton ('member her?) raised this possibility of Trump working on a real estate deal at the second presidential debate, and is probably feeling smug that she was right.
Individual 1 is acting very calm, cool, and collected about this guilty plea, downplaying his relationship with Cohen and going full Cartman.
Oh, and as journalists are noting, if Cohen is guilty of lying to Congress, that means Don Jr. is too.
Oh, and this guilty plea also confirms that the Russian President has had blackmail material over the President of the United States this whole time...and not just the pee tape.
Sing, Michael Cohen, SING!!!
This news is setting off the Collusion-Meter.
Consider a shoe dropped.