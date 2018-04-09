Trump’s lawyer just got raided by the FBI. The internet can't contain its glee.

Searched, seized, delivered. The New York Times reported—and the dude's lawyer confirmed—that the F.B.I. has conducted a raid on both the office and the home of Trump's longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen.

You know, Michael Cohen of "paying off Stormy Daniels" fame.

The Times reports:

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan obtained the search warrant after receiving a referral from the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, according to Mr. Cohen’s lawyer, who called the search “completely inappropriate and unnecessary.” The search does not appear to be directly related to Mr. Mueller’s investigation, but likely resulted from information he had uncovered and gave to prosecutors in New York.

Now, the sitting president's lawyer being raided by the FBI may sound like a big deal, but that's only because IT'S A BIG DEAL. According to pundits and lawyers, this deal is big.

FBI just raided Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's office, NYT reports.



Documents seized include records relating to payment to Stormy Daniels.



Trump has denied any knowledge of payment.



Key: "Seized records include communications between Trump and Cohen"https://t.co/HAn5bEiV3R pic.twitter.com/tcFwSRboK1 — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) April 9, 2018

It's my understanding that government doesn't raid the offices of any lawyer lightly. The layers of bureaucratic approval that a raid of THE SITTING PRESIDENT'S LAWYER must have gone through simply boggles my mind. https://t.co/WjjZm69BsZ — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) April 9, 2018