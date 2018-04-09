Trump’s lawyer just got raided by the FBI. The internet can't contain its glee.

Searched, seized, delivered. The New York Times reported—and the dude's lawyer confirmed—that the F.B.I. has conducted a raid on both the office and the home of Trump's longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen.
You know, Michael Cohen of "paying off Stormy Daniels" fame.
The Times reports:
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan obtained the search warrant after receiving a referral from the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, according to Mr. Cohen’s lawyer, who called the search “completely inappropriate and unnecessary.” The search does not appear to be directly related to Mr. Mueller’s investigation, but likely resulted from information he had uncovered and gave to prosecutors in New York.
Now, the sitting president's lawyer being raided by the FBI may sound like a big deal, but that's only because IT'S A BIG DEAL. According to pundits and lawyers, this deal is big.
Even Geraldo Rivera says "Big Deal."
With the way the law works, the FBI wouldn't have gone in without a search warrants, and a judge wouldn't have approved a search warrant if there wasn't probable cause to assume that a crime was committed.
Vanity Fair adds that not only was Cohen's office raided, but his home was too. Oh, and that his home is in a hotel.
"The paparazzi lingering outside the Loews Regency on Park Avenue, hoping to get a photo of U.F.C. fighter Conor McGregor, appeared not to notice the stream of F.B.I. agents who entered the New York hotel early Monday morning, as they made their way up to the room where the president’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has been staying," the magazine reports.
