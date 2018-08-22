This Michael Cohen tweet about Hillary Clinton aged so badly he deleted it. Karma’s a queen

On Tuesday, Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen plead guilty to eight criminal charges in a Manhattan Federal court. His crimes include tax evasion, two counts of illegal campaign contributions connected to the 2016 presidential election, and giving false information to a financial institution.
Given his current scarlet letter, he doesn't exactly seem in a position to throw stones from his glass house of crimes. However, as with most guilty parties, Cohen did not plan on getting caught.
So, back in 2015, wrote some strong words about then presidential candidate Hillary Clinton going to jail.
The tweet is now deleted, but not before people were able to resurface it for a good old-fashioned dragging session.
Now, Cohen can get a taste for the same free room and board he so gleefully offered Clinton.
In fact, some pointed out that Cohen's circumstance is ending far worse than his condemnation of Clinton.
I can only imagine what a steaming cup of schadenfreude Clinton is sipping on right now.
Cohen's official sentencing will take place on December 12th, he could serve a maximum of 65 years in prison for his crimes.