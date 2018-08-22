This Michael Cohen tweet about Hillary Clinton aged so badly he deleted it. Karma’s a queen

On Tuesday, Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen plead guilty to eight criminal charges in a Manhattan Federal court. His crimes include tax evasion, two counts of illegal campaign contributions connected to the 2016 presidential election, and giving false information to a financial institution.

Given his current scarlet letter, he doesn't exactly seem in a position to throw stones from his glass house of crimes. However, as with most guilty parties, Cohen did not plan on getting caught.

So, back in 2015, wrote some strong words about then presidential candidate Hillary Clinton going to jail.

The tweet is now deleted, but not before people were able to resurface it for a good old-fashioned dragging session.

Michael Cohen, when you go to prison, your room and board will be free too, I suppose — samantha (@samlefaye) August 22, 2018

Now, Cohen can get a taste for the same free room and board he so gleefully offered Clinton.