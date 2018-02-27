Woman calls out Michael Moore over his spectacularly false statement about women.

Orli Matlow
Feb 27, 2018@5:07 PM
When Academy Award-winning documentary director Michael Moore wanted to make a point about the patriarchy, he accidentally made a completely different point about how history is written by men.

Moore wanted to honor the fairer sex by saying that women are not inclined to promote death and destruction.

In a post that went viral on Reddit yesterday, writer Jessica Ellis "actually...."ed his point real good.

Women were involved in creating the atomic bomb.

And were huge assets in ruining the atmosphere.

Women were active participants in the Holocaust.

And do contribute bigly to f*cking up the planet.

And have been school shooters.

Ellis didn't set out to brag about all the terrible things that women have done, but rather point out that women can do everything men can do, including straight-up evil.

Women aren't inherently virtuous, or more morally pure as men...we have the capacity to be just as f*cked up as the dudes are.

This has been your history lesson for the day.

