Woman calls out Michael Moore over his spectacularly false statement about women.

When Academy Award-winning documentary director Michael Moore wanted to make a point about the patriarchy, he accidentally made a completely different point about how history is written by men.

Moore wanted to honor the fairer sex by saying that women are not inclined to promote death and destruction.

No women ever invented an atomic bomb, built a smoke stack, initiated a Holocaust, melted the polar ice caps or organized a school shooting. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2016

In a post that went viral on Reddit yesterday, writer Jessica Ellis "actually...."ed his point real good.

Well... this is spectacularly not true https://t.co/f23ZDTrJFr — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 30, 2016

Women were involved in creating the atomic bomb.

@MMFlint This is Elizabeth Graves. Her work on the Manhattan Project in Los Alamos was essential to developing nuclear weapons. pic.twitter.com/crNBKxA2xh — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 30, 2016

And were huge assets in ruining the atmosphere.

@MMFlint This is Mary Walton. She patented two smoke stacks. pic.twitter.com/0BiomwxP4F — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 30, 2016

Women were active participants in the Holocaust.

This is Ilse Koch, a commandant of Buchenwald. pic.twitter.com/JJFHAa7eR5 — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 30, 2016

And do contribute bigly to f*cking up the planet.

As for melting the polar ice caps, meet Ceri Powell, head of global exploration for Shell. pic.twitter.com/8kHTqTpS54 — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 30, 2016

And have been school shooters.