Woman calls out Michael Moore over his spectacularly false statement about women.

When Academy Award-winning documentary director Michael Moore wanted to make a point about the patriarchy, he accidentally made a completely different point about how history is written by men.
Moore wanted to honor the fairer sex by saying that women are not inclined to promote death and destruction.
In a post that went viral on Reddit yesterday, writer Jessica Ellis "actually...."ed his point real good.
Women were involved in creating the atomic bomb.
@MMFlint This is Elizabeth Graves. Her work on the Manhattan Project in Los Alamos was essential to developing nuclear weapons. pic.twitter.com/crNBKxA2xh— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 30, 2016
And were huge assets in ruining the atmosphere.
@MMFlint This is Mary Walton. She patented two smoke stacks. pic.twitter.com/0BiomwxP4F— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 30, 2016
Women were active participants in the Holocaust.
This is Ilse Koch, a commandant of Buchenwald. pic.twitter.com/JJFHAa7eR5— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 30, 2016
And do contribute bigly to f*cking up the planet.
As for melting the polar ice caps, meet Ceri Powell, head of global exploration for Shell. pic.twitter.com/8kHTqTpS54— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 30, 2016
And have been school shooters.
And the first modern school shooter was Brenda Spencer, a teenage girl.— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 30, 2016
Ellis didn't set out to brag about all the terrible things that women have done, but rather point out that women can do everything men can do, including straight-up evil.
Women have faced a boatload of opression at the hands of the patriarchy, but you do not get to erase us. We are not ivory monuments.— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 30, 2016
And telling women that there is no dark side to them, that they are pure as cream, is detrimental to their mental health. We are not better.— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 30, 2016
To suggest so, you not only remove our agency and erase us from history, you cauterize our ability to make choices.— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 30, 2016
Women aren't inherently virtuous, or more morally pure as men...we have the capacity to be just as f*cked up as the dudes are.
This has been your history lesson for the day.