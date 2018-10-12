Michelle Obama’s comments about George W. Bush have people calling her a problematic fave.

I don't know if it's possible to overemphasize that we are living in a supremely weird moment in history. The internet's ability to rapidly spread weird news while simultaneously roasting it truly amps it all up.
In a recent piece of "WTF" news, former First Lady Michelle Obama expressed her love of former president, staunch supporter of Brett Kavanaugh, and war criminal George W. Bush.
While being interviewed on the Today show in celebration of the International Day of the Girl, Michelle was asked about the viral moment at Senator John McCain’s funeral when Bush passed her a cough drop.
She quickly revealed that she had no idea all eyes were on the moment, and that she's built a great rapport with George W. over the years.
"I didn’t realize at the time that anybody noticed what we were doing. We were sitting together - President Bush and I, we are forever seat mates because of protocol, that’s how we sit at all the official functions—so he is my partner in crime at every major thing where all the formers gather. So we’re together all the time, and I love him to death, he’s a wonderful man, he’s a funny man, and it was a simple gesture."
Needless to say, given the ways Bush's brutal politics have been increasingly normalized during Trump's presidency, a lot of people were deeply disappointed with the way Michelle spoke of him.
Many pointed out that it's not even about how the rest of us feel about Bush, but rather, how Bush's policies directly affect(ed) people who look up to her.
But also, the 9/11 jokes were out in full flame.
People also pointed out how this exchange is an example of the often called for civility that does more harm than good.
I think it's safe to say that we are all very, very tired.