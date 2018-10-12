Michelle Obama’s comments about George W. Bush have people calling her a problematic fave.

I don't know if it's possible to overemphasize that we are living in a supremely weird moment in history. The internet's ability to rapidly spread weird news while simultaneously roasting it truly amps it all up.

In a recent piece of "WTF" news, former First Lady Michelle Obama expressed her love of former president, staunch supporter of Brett Kavanaugh, and war criminal George W. Bush.

While being interviewed on the Today show in celebration of the International Day of the Girl, Michelle was asked about the viral moment at Senator John McCain’s funeral when Bush passed her a cough drop.

“I didn’t realize at the time that anybody noticed what we were doing… He is my partner in crime at every major thing where all the formers gather… I love him to death.” @MichelleObama talks about George W. Bush handing her a cough drop (an old one at that!) at McCain's funeral pic.twitter.com/hS9fV0DHjB — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 11, 2018

She quickly revealed that she had no idea all eyes were on the moment, and that she's built a great rapport with George W. over the years.