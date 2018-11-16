Jimmy Kimmel got Michelle Obama to say things she couldn't say as FLOTUS. She let loose.

Michelle Obama—former First Lady, forever icon, and Melania Trump's speechwriter—has been liberated from the confines of the office and can say anything she damn wants. She can even say the word "damn"!

On the book tour for her candid memoir that gets real about miscarriage, Donald Trump, and her love and lust for Barack, that prankster Jimmy Kimmel roped Michelle into saying even more things she couldn't have confessed from the White House.

Highlights include:

"I've never eaten a vegetable."

"The whole eight years we were in the White House, we used Laura Bush's Netflix password."

"I'm not sure which one's Sasha and which one's Malia."

"Clooney is my freebie."

Michelle didn't refute the George Clooney one like she did the vegetable one, so George Clooney............congrats.