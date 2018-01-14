Michelle Williams responds to Mark Wahlberg's 'Time's Up' donation.

On Saturday, actress Michelle Williams published a statement in response to Mark Wahlberg's $1.5 million donation to the Time's Up legal defense fund for sexual assault survivors.

The William Morris Endeavor, which represents both actors, came under fire this past week when news broke that Williams made 1000 times less than Wahlberg on the reshoot of "All the Money." Both actors refilmed chunks of the movie to replace Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer. However, their alarming pay discrepancy dictated that Williams was paid $1,000 while Wahlberg received $1.5 million.

Upon hearing that Wahlberg intended to donate $1.5 million to the #TimesUp fund, Williams issued a response praising her costar.

“Today isn’t about me. My fellow actresses stood by me and stood up for me, my activist friends taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted. If we truly envision an equal world, it takes equal effort and sacrifice. Today is one of the most indelible days of my life because of Mark Wahlberg, WME and a community of women and men who share in this accomplishment. Anthony Rapp, for all the shoulders you stood on, now we stand on yours.”