Michelle Wolf scorches Trump after he so presidentially attacked her on Twitter.

After comedian Michelle Wolf made jokes at this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner, the Correspondents Association decided to abandon the idea of fun and invited historian Ron Chernow to headline the 2019 event.
President Trump rejoiced that the journalists whom he has always treated with the utmost respect decided to bend to his will,
Couple of things.
1. First of all, "so-called comedian"? She is objectively a comedian. She performs comedy and is paid to do so.
2. You think a historian will be nicer to you, Mr. President? Have you heard of history? This passage, written by Chernow himself, might be perceived as shade:
Hamilton’s besetting fear was that American democracy would be spoiled by demagogues who would mouth populist shibboleths to conceal their despotism.
The best burn comes from Wolf herself, who responded to being attacked by the frickin' President of the United States with this absolutely perfect strike.
Her remark comes after Trump announced in a statement full of exclamation points that the White House will continue to back the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia even after the CIA concluded that Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman personally ordered the murder and dismemberment of Washington Post journalist Jamal Kashoggi.
That's right: the President of the United States has harsher words for a comedian than a murderous foreign dictator.
Wolf's perfect burn— a painful truth—went viral and was celebrated all over Twitter.
November 21, 2018
Trump will be devastated to learn that Wolf's tweet got more likes.
If Saudi Arabia kidnapping and murdering a US resident doesn't upset him, maybe this will.