Michelle Wolf scorches Trump after he so presidentially attacked her on Twitter.

After comedian Michelle Wolf made jokes at this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner, the Correspondents Association decided to abandon the idea of fun and invited historian Ron Chernow to headline the 2019 event.

President Trump rejoiced that the journalists whom he has always treated with the utmost respect decided to bend to his will,

So-called comedian Michelle Wolf bombed so badly last year at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that this year, for the first time in decades, they will have an author instead of a comedian. Good first step in comeback of a dying evening and tradition! Maybe I will go? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2018

Couple of things.

1. First of all, "so-called comedian"? She is objectively a comedian. She performs comedy and is paid to do so.

2. You think a historian will be nicer to you, Mr. President? Have you heard of history? This passage, written by Chernow himself, might be perceived as shade:

Hamilton’s besetting fear was that American democracy would be spoiled by demagogues who would mouth populist shibboleths to conceal their despotism.

The best burn comes from Wolf herself, who responded to being attacked by the frickin' President of the United States with this absolutely perfect strike.