The internet is obsessed with Mick Jagger's dorky 'dad comments' on his son's Instagram.

It doesn't matter how many gritty bars or arenas you've played your guitar at, when you're a dad, you're going to eventually elicit some snickers of embarrassment from your kid after making a bad pun or expressing affection in public.
Those moments of pure dorkiness are one of the charms of dads!
While he's known to most of us as the lead singer of The Rolling Stones, Jagger is just dad to his kids.
The internet practically exploded when the editor D. Patrick Rodgers posted a gorgeous collection of the dorky dad comments Jagger leaves on his 19-year-old son Lucas' Instagram.
Here's a beautiful sampling of Jagger's next level dad status.
He's got an ocean of dad jokes.
He obviously approves of Lucas' lifestyle.
Jagger also has fully grasped the power of emoji symbols.
The cutest part is Lucas returns the favor on Jagger's Instagram.
Here's a sampling of the teenage affection.
He's very supportive of his dad's fashion choices.
Lucas also expressed protective concern for Jagger.
If these Instagram exchanges serve as any type of accurate indicator, these two have a sweet relationship.
People on Twitter are eating up the pure father and son vibes going on here.
Dads can't help but be dads, no matter how famous they are.