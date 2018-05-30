The internet is obsessed with Mick Jagger's dorky 'dad comments' on his son's Instagram.

It doesn't matter how many gritty bars or arenas you've played your guitar at, when you're a dad, you're going to eventually elicit some snickers of embarrassment from your kid after making a bad pun or expressing affection in public.

Those moments of pure dorkiness are one of the charms of dads!

While he's known to most of us as the lead singer of The Rolling Stones, Jagger is just dad to his kids.

The internet practically exploded when the editor D. Patrick Rodgers posted a gorgeous collection of the dorky dad comments Jagger leaves on his 19-year-old son Lucas' Instagram.

My new favorite thing is Mick Jagger leaving dorky dad comments on his teenage son's Instagram posts. pic.twitter.com/DFEmgwxKp4 — d. patrick rodgers (@dpatrickrodgers) May 30, 2018

Here's a beautiful sampling of Jagger's next level dad status.