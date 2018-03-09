Mike Pence’s tweet about women did not go over well with women who know about Mike Pence.

Orli Matlow
Mar 09, 2018@3:21 PM
Mike Pence's attempt to honor women on International Women's Day went just as well as his attempt to eat with one.

The Vice President jumped in on the trending topic, and people felt that a celebration of women by a man who can't even dine with one unless his wife chaperones him was less than authentic.

"The Trump Admin will continue to strive to empower women?" They certainly have gotten women to mobilize, but likely not in the direction they like.

Nasty.
Pence calling his wife "Mother" is not even the most regressive of his views on women. As governor of Indiana, he made a whole bunch of disastrous decisions about women's health, including signing a bill that mandated burials or cremation for miscarriages and fetal remains. Saying he is anti-choice is an understatement, and women being denied the right to make choices about their health is far from empowering.

People were indeed empowered to call bullsh*t on the tweet.

While Pence acts all pious, people haven't forgotten who his boss is.

A tweet about how women hate the VP got way more like that the O.G. message.

Oh, and Stanford from Sex and the City chimed in!

So, yeah, Veepster. It's not enough to tweet about women once a year. You actually gotta put your policies where your tweets are.

