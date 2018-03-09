Mike Pence’s tweet about women did not go over well with women who know about Mike Pence.

Mike Pence's attempt to honor women on International Women's Day went just as well as his attempt to eat with one.

The Vice President jumped in on the trending topic, and people felt that a celebration of women by a man who can't even dine with one unless his wife chaperones him was less than authentic.

Today, on #InternationalWomensDay - and ALL days - we recognize the countless contributions women have made to our economy, our communities, & our Nation. The Trump Admin will continue to strive to empower women across America to keep making a profound impact. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 8, 2018

"The Trump Admin will continue to strive to empower women?" They certainly have gotten women to mobilize, but likely not in the direction they like.

giphy

Pence calling his wife "Mother" is not even the most regressive of his views on women. As governor of Indiana, he made a whole bunch of disastrous decisions about women's health, including signing a bill that mandated burials or cremation for miscarriages and fetal remains. Saying he is anti-choice is an understatement, and women being denied the right to make choices about their health is far from empowering.

People were indeed empowered to call bullsh*t on the tweet.