Video of out bisexual senator Kyrsten Sinema getting sworn in by Mike Pence is a 2019 mood.

On Thursday, the 116th Congress was sworn in, and made history.

The new Democratic House majority has a record-setting number of women, including the first two Native American women and first two Muslim women to serve.

First day of a new era. 💪🏾😍 pic.twitter.com/GeGv6xvJuv — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 3, 2019

On the Senate side, 2% of United States senators are now named Tammy and 2% will be named Kyrsten. 50% of all Senate Tammys and 50% of all Senate Kyrstens are LGBT.

The openly bisexual Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) was sworn in by professional homophobe Vice President Mike Pence, and the experience was as devastating for him as it was exciting for her.

Homophobe Mike Pence had to swear in Kyrsten Sinema, the first out bisexual Senator in history, on a law book and not a bible. He seems uncomfortable and she’s having fun with it. This is everything. pic.twitter.com/1VxBsK1l0u — Adam Best (@adamcbest) January 4, 2019

Senator Sinema opted to be sworn in with her hand on the constitution, rather than the bible, which is the only book Pence has read.

She also goofed about her lack of spouse, looking at the traditional Spouse Spot and joking, "Could we get a spouse? Just kidding. Just kidding."