Mike Pence 'liked' a tweet roasting Trump. The internet noticed.

There is a lot of drama in the White House. Many have joked (through streams of desperate tears), that our current administration feels less like a political regime, and more like an installment of a nightmare reality show.

While most of the drama in the White House feels pretty in your face, there are some subtler forms of shade going on in the Oval Office. Specifically, the bromance between Vice President Mike Pence and president Donald Trump has taken its fair share of rough patches.

Given Trump's dominant position as president, and his tendency to word vomit insults, it's reasonable to wonder if Pence has a built-up resentment towards his coworker and bromantic partner.

If you're firmly seated in the camp that believes there's a (not so) secret tension brewing, then Pence's recent Twitter activity may delight you.

First, you'll need a bit of context for Twittergate.