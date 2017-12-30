Mike Pence's holiday neighbors posted a 'Make America Gay Again' sign.

Not all heroes wear capes, some of them strategically drape a rainbow flag near Vice President Mike Pence's vacation home in Colorado. According to a Friday report from The Aspen Times, neighbors living near Pence's holiday spot posted a rainbow "Make America Gay Again" banner on a pillar that sits at the entrance of both driveways.
The Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo told The Aspen Times that one of his deputies was present when the neighbor came out to hang the banner.
"He was real sheepish and thought he might be confronted by the Secret Service or deputies who'd tell him he couldn't do it," Pitkin shared.
However, the secret Service was surprisingly supportive, which then inspired the neighbors to share some homemade chili.
"When they said, 'We're not here to control your free speech rights,' they came out with chili and began feeding them," Pitkin said, referencing the neighboring couple's generous exchange with Secret Service members.
While reports don't share whether Pence directly responded to the banner himself, his notoriously conservative views on gay rights are what inspired it in the first place.
Throughout the course of his political career, the Indiana native has aggressively opposed gay marriage rights, criticized efforts to the federal "Don't Ask Don't Tell" policy (which bans openly gay people from serving in the military), and earlier this year Trump "joked" that Pence "wants to hang all the gay people."
To clarify, there is nothing even approaching humor about such violent language. Per the banner, a gayer America without the existence of Pence would be a greater place indeed.