Woman asks if she was wrong to be angry with MIL for saving her used pregnancy test.

An expecting mother made an... awkward discovery while having dinner with her husband and mother in law. After a huge fight, she consulted the infamous Am I the A*shole forum on Reddit to ask:
I (f27) found out I was pregnant very recently, My husband (m34) and his family are beyond happy and excited. from what I heard my husband was married 2 times before but couldn't have kids for 10 years. This is obviously a huge deal for his family because his mom will be a first time grandma with this baby.
They threw a celebration dinner for us and as his mom and I were talking about the baby. She told me about how she already started "making memories" started having "keepsakes" of her grandbaby.
I felt a bit confused and asked if my husband bought something for the baby and gave it to her. She said no but he did bring her my used pregnancy test and gave it to her to store as a "memory" of the news of her grandbaby's exisistance. I was floored. I looked at my husband like "did you really do that?" and he nodded while smiling. NGL (not gonna lie) I felt creeped out, disgusted and very uncomfortable.