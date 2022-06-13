Woman asks if she was wrong to be angry with MIL for saving her used pregnancy test.

Pregnancy: a magical and bloated time for the whole family! Actually, how involved should the whole family be in someone's pregnancy?

An expecting mother made an... awkward discovery while having dinner with her husband and mother in law. After a huge fight, she consulted the infamous Am I the A*shole forum on Reddit to ask:

"AITA (am I the as*hole) for going off on my husband and his mom for taking/keeping my used pregnancy test?"

I (f27) found out I was pregnant very recently, My husband (m34) and his family are beyond happy and excited. from what I heard my husband was married 2 times before but couldn't have kids for 10 years. This is obviously a huge deal for his family because his mom will be a first time grandma with this baby.

I'm sorry, did you just say "from what I heard" about your husband's marriages??

They threw a celebration dinner for us and as his mom and I were talking about the baby. She told me about how she already started "making memories" started having "keepsakes" of her grandbaby.