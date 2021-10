In a recent installment of Ellen DeGeneres' web series titled Mom Confessions, the actress Mila Kunis opened up about some of her biggest "parenting fails," and the ways she and her husband Ashton Kutcher butt heads.

The couple has been together since 2015, and are parents to 6-year-old Wyatt, and 4-year-old Dimitri.

In this confession, Kunis shared an anecdote about the advice she gave her daughter Wyatt, after the 6-year-old dealt with a bully at school.

She began: