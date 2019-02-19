Miley Cyrus came for Shawn Mendes’ thirst trap like a thirst-wrecking ball.

Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes performed "In My Blood" at the Grammy Awards last week. Complete with a matching vest ensemble, the performance was a definite crowd-pleaser.

All that hot, vested musical collaboration would make it impossible for them not to become friends, which explains why Miley just had to say something when Mendes posted his recent Calvin Klein ad to Instagram. Complete with designer underwear, muscles, and more muscles--it is 100% the thirst trap of the year.

Damn, Shawn. That's a whole lot of abs. While Mendes is only twenty years old, that didn't stop the entire internet (and Miley Cyrus) from falling directly into the Calvin-themed trap of thirst. Posting a side-by-side comparison meme to Twitter, a parched Miley got in on the joke: