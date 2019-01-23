Miley Cyrus got a NSFW ankle tattoo that might be feminist as f*ck.

Miley Cyrus has definitely gone through many style phases over the years...

However, tattoos are permanent.

Just when you thought Miley couldn't be any more Miley, though, a fan instagram account noticed a particularly iconic tattoo that she got over the summer. At an NYC celebrity tattoo shop called, "Big Bang Tattoo," Miley got some very NSFW ink on her ankle.

That's right, it says "pussy." While I'm not going to attempt to speak for Miley's reasoning, or attach a headier meaning than she intended, I'm hoping this is a bold re-claiming of the word. Using a slang term for a woman's anatomy to imply weakness or cowardice is a mainstream practice. Miley choosing to get "pussy" on her ankle could mean that she's using the word to represent strength and resilience. Pussies can do a lot of very impressive things, they're actually not weak at all.