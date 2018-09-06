Guy hilariously breaks down why it's dumb to tease millennials for living with their parents.

When it comes to the economy, the odds are largely stacked against millennials. According to The Guardian, millennials are half as likely to own a home as baby boomers. While it took baby boomers roughly three years to save a down payment on a house, estimations show it would take millennials 19 years. To add to all of this, rent rates have skyrocketed while wages have barely increased.

Over 40% of millennials are renting from landlords, and rent rates average 3-4 times the percentage of millennial income compared to the 1930s. All this is to say, it's no surprise at all that more and more millennials are choosing to live with their parents into adulthood.

Regardless of economic factors, Western culture still places a heavy value on living on your own. Which means a lot of millennials face teasing and flack for living with their parents.

In a recent thread, the 22-year-old Twitter user King Bryan (_BlackZa) joked about how ridiculous it is to be teased for living with his parents.