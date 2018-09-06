Guy hilariously breaks down why it's dumb to tease millennials for living with their parents.

When it comes to the economy, the odds are largely stacked against millennials. According to The Guardian, millennials are half as likely to own a home as baby boomers. While it took baby boomers roughly three years to save a down payment on a house, estimations show it would take millennials 19 years. To add to all of this, rent rates have skyrocketed while wages have barely increased.
Over 40% of millennials are renting from landlords, and rent rates average 3-4 times the percentage of millennial income compared to the 1930s. All this is to say, it's no surprise at all that more and more millennials are choosing to live with their parents into adulthood.
Regardless of economic factors, Western culture still places a heavy value on living on your own. Which means a lot of millennials face teasing and flack for living with their parents.
In a recent thread, the 22-year-old Twitter user King Bryan (_BlackZa) joked about how ridiculous it is to be teased for living with his parents.
Several others chimed in, echoing just how hard it is to afford living on your own as a millennial in today's economy.
One man explained the concept of "Boomerang Babies," and how more adults are moving out temporarily, only to find themselves needing the respite of their parent's home.
Others took the opportunity to roast the millennials that tease their peers for living with their parents, particularly since they often live in less luxe digs.
Obviously, this thread didn't touch on the fact that a lot of people's parents don't own homes, or live in spaces with the room for an adult child. Not to mention all the young adults with parents they wouldn't want to live with for legitimate mental health reasons.
However, barring those reasons, living with your parents while you get on your feet makes a lot of sense for a lot of people.