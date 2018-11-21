Millennials are pranking their parents by asking how to 'microwave a turkey.' It's delicious.

There's nothing better than a solid family prank.

Naturally, when it comes to technology-based pranks, millennials have it covered. This year's best Thanksgiving practical joke has young people texting their family members about how to cook, which sounds pretty innocent at first...

...Until it gets ridiculous. Apparently asking the older generation how exactly to microwave a 25 pound Thanksgiving turkey is guaranteed to yield chaos and hilarity. Considering Americans think it's totally chill and not borderline blasphemy to microwave water to make tea and we all survived solely on microwavable macaroni and powdered cheese in college, it's safe to say many parents wouldn't give their kids the benefit of the doubt on this one. If I asked my mom how to microwave The Tin Man she would probably respond with very genuine concern and I'm not sure if that's the fault of millennials or baby-boomers.