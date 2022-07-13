Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Gen Xers, Millennials and Zoomers share the biggest lies sold to their generations.

Gen Xers, Millennials and Zoomers share the biggest lies sold to their generations.

Kimberly Dinaro
Jul 13, 2022 | 4:56 PM
ADVERTISING

Everyone generation loves to impart wisdom onto young people, but it's important to take some life lessons or career advice from our elders with a grain of salt (and a tequila shot)...

While the battle between Gen Z, Millennials, Boomers and Gen X rages on throughout all social media platforms, the one thing we all have in common is that we've been lied to. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the biggest lie sold to your generation?" people were eager to bond over the biggest myths about life and the world they fell for while growing up. Pro tip: You'll never have to write in cursive ever, kids.

1.

You won’t always have a calculator on you! - hotsaucetom

2.

Growing up everyone I ever met said to never get a credit card. The only way to buy a house is with credit and the only way to actually get credit is a credit card. In my life I paid off 3 vehicles early only to be told the second they were paid off my credit was dropped to a no rating because I wasn't actively in debt. - Squantoon

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content