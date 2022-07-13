Gen Xers, Millennials and Zoomers share the biggest lies sold to their generations.

While the battle between Gen Z, Millennials, Boomers and Gen X rages on throughout all social media platforms, the one thing we all have in common is that we've been lied to. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the biggest lie sold to your generation?" people were eager to bond over the biggest myths about life and the world they fell for while growing up. Pro tip: You'll never have to write in cursive ever, kids.
You won’t always have a calculator on you! - hotsaucetom
Growing up everyone I ever met said to never get a credit card. The only way to buy a house is with credit and the only way to actually get credit is a credit card. In my life I paid off 3 vehicles early only to be told the second they were paid off my credit was dropped to a no rating because I wasn't actively in debt. - Squantoon