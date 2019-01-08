Millennials found a way to make money selling petty favors online. Finally: a job!

Say what you will about millennials, we are at least crafty as hell. Don't believe me? Millennials online have found a new and resourceful way to make easy money. And -- you guessed it -- Twitter is involved.
A new repeatable format made an appearance on Twitter recently, and while it started as a joke, it's turned into a legitimate business for some. The joke formula involves offering to perform a petty task for someone and asking for a Venmo payment in return.
Here is an example from the woman who made the format go viral:
The internet responded both by mimicking the genius joke, as well as by actually sending this woman, and others who participated, Venmo payments. What world are we even living in?
Keani Jury, the original tweeter, told BuzzFeed News that she initially made her post as a joke, but once she started receiving payments from strangers, she figured she may as well capitalize on it. If you got it flaunt it, eh? In this case "it" just happens to be an inbox full of payments from strangers in hopes of you commenting on their ex's Instagram.
Making money by being petty online is the most millennial thing I've ever heard, and much like every new Taylor Swift song, I can't tell if I'm obsessed with it or if it I hate it yet.
Millennials may have killed the diamond industry, but we're birthing a whole new industry in its place. You know, one where you can make $10 for sending a stranger a photo of your feet. Innovative!
Who says millennials can't get jobs? Girl, we're creating them!