Millennials found a way to make money selling petty favors online. Finally: a job!

Say what you will about millennials, we are at least crafty as hell. Don't believe me? Millennials online have found a new and resourceful way to make easy money. And -- you guessed it -- Twitter is involved.

A new repeatable format made an appearance on Twitter recently, and while it started as a joke, it's turned into a legitimate business for some. The joke formula involves offering to perform a petty task for someone and asking for a Venmo payment in return.

Here is an example from the woman who made the format go viral:

Venmo me $20 and I’ll comment “ew” on an enemies selfie

$10 to msg your mans and see if he’s cheating

$5 for some feet pics — keani 🐉 (@keanileigh) January 3, 2019

The internet responded both by mimicking the genius joke, as well as by actually sending this woman, and others who participated, Venmo payments. What world are we even living in?

venmo me $20 and i’ll DM your man to see if he’ll cheat on you — kim (@pumpkiim) January 7, 2019