Millie Bobby Brown had the perfect response to a troll who said they were 'losing interest' in her.

People on Instagram can be brutal, especially to female celebrities. In a less trashy world, people would cut Stranger Things actress Millie Bobbie Brown some slack since she's still a literal child. But alas, that is not the world we live in, and the 14-year-old actress regularly deals with trolls and critics coming for her every move.

Recently, Brown was named UNICEF's youngest Goodwill Ambassador. This would be a huge honor to anyone, but given Brown's experience with bullying, the opportunity carries more weight.

Brown shared just how much UNICEF means to her in a video on her Instagram, stating just how important providing education and safety for children is.

She said: