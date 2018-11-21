Millie Bobby Brown had the perfect response to a troll who said they were 'losing interest' in her.

People on Instagram can be brutal, especially to female celebrities. In a less trashy world, people would cut Stranger Things actress Millie Bobbie Brown some slack since she's still a literal child. But alas, that is not the world we live in, and the 14-year-old actress regularly deals with trolls and critics coming for her every move.
Recently, Brown was named UNICEF's youngest Goodwill Ambassador. This would be a huge honor to anyone, but given Brown's experience with bullying, the opportunity carries more weight.
Brown shared just how much UNICEF means to her in a video on her Instagram, stating just how important providing education and safety for children is.
She said:
"This means so much to me, not only because I am a child myself, but because I've always had a love for helping others. I don't want to just use my platform for doing my normal day job ... I want to raise issues about education, ending bullying and ending violence, and making sure children have a safe environment. I've been through a lot of bullying, through school and also through cyberbullying online. I think that's why I'm so excited to work with UNICEF."
While there were plenty of people who supported Brown's passion for using her platform for goodwill, one commenter decided to chime in with some negativity.
"Anyone else starting to lose interest in Millie?!" they asked.
It didn't take long for Brown herself to write back, and graciously shut down the comment.
"Watch the video, I explain that cyberbullying needs to end. It's okay to lose interest in me, but we are taking a stand against online trolls," Brown responded.
This was a great way to keep the focus of her post on UNICEF while simultaneously pointing out the absurd irony of someone comment negatively on Brown's post about cyberbullying. I stand by my former statements: she is just a child, she shouldn't be dealing with criticism on such a large scale.