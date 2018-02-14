Millie Bobby Brown and her BF made things Twitter-official and people are losing it.

There have been rumors circling for quite some time about a blooming crush between Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Youtube star Jacob Sartorius.

The young teens have posed alongside each other in New Year's selfies and even commented hearts on each other's Instagram accounts. And now, on none other than Valentine's Day they've confirmed their dating status on Twitter.

happy valentine’s day.. see you soon ❤️ https://t.co/pmqpBeTCnA — Jacob Sartorius (@jacobsartorius) February 14, 2018

The precious expression of childhood love has many fans melting in support.

Key emphasis on childhood, they are still babies and should be protected and not creeped upon.