Millie Bobby Brown looks exactly like young Natalie Portman and the internet can't handle it.

Since the inception of the first season of Stranger Things the talented and precocious actress Millie Bobby Brown (aka Eleven) has taken America's televisions, hearts, and boxes of Eggos by storm.

While the young actress has certainly made a unique mark for herself, she has one uncanny feature the internet just can't shake.

When you compare side-by-sides of Millie Bobby Brown and young Natalie Portman, they're practically indistinguishable.

Could Eleven be a time-traveling version of Portman?! Put on your Nancy Drew pants, because it appears we have a true mystery on our hands.

Here is exhibit A of their doppelgänger status.

Here is exhibit B for all you haters and doubters.

Not impressed?! Hang tight, here is more proof that they are in fact clones.