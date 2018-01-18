Millie Bobby Brown looks exactly like young Natalie Portman and the internet can't handle it.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jan 18, 2018@10:02 PM
Since the inception of the first season of Stranger Things the talented and precocious actress Millie Bobby Brown (aka Eleven) has taken America's televisions, hearts, and boxes of Eggos by storm.

While the young actress has certainly made a unique mark for herself, she has one uncanny feature the internet just can't shake.

When you compare side-by-sides of Millie Bobby Brown and young Natalie Portman, they're practically indistinguishable.

Could Eleven be a time-traveling version of Portman?! Put on your Nancy Drew pants, because it appears we have a true mystery on our hands.

Here is exhibit A of their doppelgänger status.

WHO IS WHO?! WHAT IS LIFE?!

Here is exhibit B for all you haters and doubters.

Natalie Portman's hair stylist must have time traveled alongside her into Millie Bobby Brown's present day life.

Not impressed?! Hang tight, here is more proof that they are in fact clones.

They are both so cute, and yet the resemblance is downright creepy.
One last piece of evidence for your records.

They both rocked the shaved head look and killed it.

Naturally, Twitter has both questions and theories about the resemblance.

Once realized, the resemblance between the two of them cannot be unseen. We'll have to keep our eyes open for a time traveling portal.

