Millie Bobby Brown’s tearful Instagram post has ‘Stranger Things’ fans fearing the worst.

Even in the divided state our country is in, we can at least all agree on loving "Stranger Things."

It's weird, scary, nostalgic, adorable, and if nothing else, a great opportunity to see Winona Ryder fully freaking out. That's why, when beloved star of the show, 14-year-old Millie Bobby Brown, posted this on Instagram, fans freaked out:

Millie, why are you sad...if...the show is going to come back? IT'S COMING BACK, RIGHT?

Millie, why are you crying? TELL US WHY YOU'RE CRYING.

David Harbour, who plays Chief Hopper, also posted a solemn farewell: