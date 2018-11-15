Millie Bobby Brown’s tearful Instagram post has ‘Stranger Things’ fans fearing the worst.

Even in the divided state our country is in, we can at least all agree on loving "Stranger Things."
It's weird, scary, nostalgic, adorable, and if nothing else, a great opportunity to see Winona Ryder fully freaking out. That's why, when beloved star of the show, 14-year-old Millie Bobby Brown, posted this on Instagram, fans freaked out:
Millie, why are you sad...if...the show is going to come back? IT'S COMING BACK, RIGHT?
Millie, why are you crying? TELL US WHY YOU'RE CRYING.
David Harbour, who plays Chief Hopper, also posted a solemn farewell:
Someone better clear this up because nobody is ready to the part with this very bizarre, beautiful show just yet. Don't we have to wait until it goes on so long that all the kids are fully adults and it's awkward that we're pretending they're still in high school when they can all legally drink? We don't want it to go out with a bang, we want it to create at least four more upside downs before we have to stop watching it, for our own sanity.
Stay with us, Eleven, we need you!