Mindy Kaling defended Aziz Ansari on Instagram and some of her fans are p*ssed.

After posting a photo of her ticket to Aziz Ansari's comedy show, Mindy Kaling has come under fire for publicly expressing her support for the comedian. The caption of the post reads, "Funniest shit ever," and includes a heart emoji.

Kaling's praise came as a surprise to some fans, seeing as Ansari had taken a year long break from the public eye after a damning report on Babe.net recounted a time when Ansari allegedly ignored cues of consent with a woman. Ansari has recently made his way back to the stage, and has even stared working out material where he talks about his experience with being called out during the #MeToo movement.

According to Vulture, Ansari spoke to the crowd about the Babe.net article by saying, "If that has made not just me but other guys think about this, and just be more thoughtful and aware and willing to go that extra mile, and make sure someone else is comfortable in that moment, that’s a good thing."

It seems as though Ansari feels like he is ready to talk about what happened and, in theory, receive some forgiveness. He apparently has gotten this from his friend Mindy Kaling, but not everyone was as ready to applaud his comeback.