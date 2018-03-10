Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak's exchange on Twitter has the internet screaming.

Big fans of The Office know the complicated relationship between Kelly and Ryan, aka Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak is partially rooted in truth.

Much like their characters in the show, the two writers have dated on and off since first meeting in 2005.

Throughout it all, they've remained close friends and managed to consistently baffle those of us in the nosy public who just want to know what the hell is happening?!

All this is to say, there is a close microscope on all of their interactions, cute or otherwise.

So, when Novak posted a congratulatory message about the premiere of A Wrinkle in Time (which Kaling stars in) everyone was keyed in.

When I met @mindykaling she lived in a small apartment on Fairfax Ave. This is what’s in front of that building today. Congrats Mindy and a future congrats to all those who see you in it and are inspired to do great things. @WrinkleInTime pic.twitter.com/tGpwA9mBsQ — B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) March 9, 2018