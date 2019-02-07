Person against raising the minimum wage gets schooled by history. FDR FTW.

The view that everyone in America deserves to make a living wage is a hot new idea, if you consider President Franklin Delano Roosevelt hot and new.
A conservative on Facebook posted about their opposition to every job providing its employees with enough money to live, arguing that "flipping burgers and bagging groceries" are positions for teens—not adults with mortgages.
"Those jobs are meant to be teens first jobs to make some money and learn responsibilities, not create careers," they wrote.
Well, class is in session, and the person got schooled by a history buff with knowledge of FDR's original intent when crafting labor law and the ethics and morality of respecting services workers. (This sounds boring but it's a fun read, I swear!)
Let's break it down!
It's true: on June 16, 1933, FDR delivered a statement on the National Industrial Recovery Act. The second President Roosevelt called back to his first Inaugural Address, where he pitched the hot take that nobody in the United States should starve.
In my Inaugural I laid down the simple proposition that nobody is going to starve in this country. It seems to me to be equally plain that no business which depends for existence on paying less than living wages to its workers has any right to continue in this country. By "business" I mean the whole of commerce as well as the whole of industry; by workers I mean all workers, the white collar class as well as the men in overalls; and by living wages I mean more than a bare subsistence level-I mean the wages of decent living.
At a 1938 Fireside Chat, FDR basically said that any employer who says that paying well would be bad for business is a liar and an asshole.
Do not let any calamity-howling executive with an income of $1,000 a day, who has been turning his employees over to the Government relief rolls in order to preserve his company's undistributed reserves, tell you – using his stockholders’ money to pay the postage for his personal opinions — tell you that a wage of $11.00 a week is going to have a disastrous effect on all American industry.
According to history, the minimum wage was always supposed to be a living wage, so saying that service jobs are merely "starter jobs" is just elitist.
Plus, these jobs were never meant for teens—teens are meant for school.
Next time your Fox News Uncle argues against a living wage, note that the president who FOUGHT THE NAZIS was all for it.