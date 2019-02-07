Person against raising the minimum wage gets schooled by history. FDR FTW.

The view that everyone in America deserves to make a living wage is a hot new idea, if you consider President Franklin Delano Roosevelt hot and new.

A conservative on Facebook posted about their opposition to every job providing its employees with enough money to live, arguing that "flipping burgers and bagging groceries" are positions for teens—not adults with mortgages.

"Those jobs are meant to be teens first jobs to make some money and learn responsibilities, not create careers," they wrote.

Well, class is in session, and the person got schooled by a history buff with knowledge of FDR's original intent when crafting labor law and the ethics and morality of respecting services workers. (This sounds boring but it's a fun read, I swear!)

Let's break it down!

It's true: on June 16, 1933, FDR delivered a statement on the National Industrial Recovery Act. The second President Roosevelt called back to his first Inaugural Address, where he pitched the hot take that nobody in the United States should starve.