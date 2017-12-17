Minnie Driver slams Matt Damon for sexual assault comments, claims he's "part of the problem."

The actress Minnie Driver has now called out her ex-boyfriend and Goodwill Hunting co-star Matt Damon for his comments about sexual assault.

Earlier this week Damon appeared on Popcorn with Peter Travers to promote his upcoming movie Downsizing when he shared his concerns about the current "culture of outrage" surrounding sexual harassment.

"We live in this culture of outrage and injury. You know, that we’re going to have to correct enough to kind of go, ‘Wait a minute. None of us came here perfect.," Damon said.

He also went on to express concern that people aren't able to delineate the "spectrum of behavior" that separates harassment from rape, and shared unprompted concern for the career of comedian Louis C.K. who allegedly masturbated in front of a handful of women.

"I don’t know Louis C.K.. I’ve never met him. I’m a fan of his, but I don’t imagine he’s going to do those things again. You know what I mean? I imagine the price that he’s paid at this point is so beyond anything that he—I just think that we have to kind of start delineating between what these behaviors are."