Minnie Driver slams Matt Damon for sexual assault comments, claims he's "part of the problem."

The actress Minnie Driver has now called out her ex-boyfriend and Goodwill Hunting co-star Matt Damon for his comments about sexual assault.
Earlier this week Damon appeared on Popcorn with Peter Travers to promote his upcoming movie Downsizing when he shared his concerns about the current "culture of outrage" surrounding sexual harassment.
"We live in this culture of outrage and injury. You know, that we’re going to have to correct enough to kind of go, ‘Wait a minute. None of us came here perfect.," Damon said.
He also went on to express concern that people aren't able to delineate the "spectrum of behavior" that separates harassment from rape, and shared unprompted concern for the career of comedian Louis C.K. who allegedly masturbated in front of a handful of women.
"I don’t know Louis C.K.. I’ve never met him. I’m a fan of his, but I don’t imagine he’s going to do those things again. You know what I mean? I imagine the price that he’s paid at this point is so beyond anything that he—I just think that we have to kind of start delineating between what these behaviors are."
His comments have received a good deal of backlash, including an open letter from Alyssa Milano, and now a series of tweets from former co-star Driver.
On Friday, Driver tweeted out her frustration with Damon's comments.
"There are so many men I love who do NOT frame the differentiation between sexual misconduct assault and rape as an excuse or worse- our problem. Such bollocks. Gosh it’s so *interesting how men with all these opinions about women’s differentiation between sexual misconduct, assault and rape reveal themselves to be utterly tone deaf and as a result, systemically part of the problem( *profoundly unsurprising)," she tweeted.
A lot of people on Twitter echoed Driver's sentiments.
One troll gave Driver guff about how she won't be able to work with Damon after these comments, to which the actress clapped back with a depressing reality.
She also went on to say that the pain of sexual assault or harassment is not a hierarchy to be defined by others.
Driver later told The Guardian how frustrating it is to see Damon and other men's obsession with categorizing abuse, noting that it's completely missing the point.
"I’ve realized that most men, good men, the men that I love, there is a cut-off. They simply cannot understand what abuse is like on a daily level. I honestly think that until we get on the same page, you can’t tell a woman about their abuse. A man cannot do that. No one can. It is so individual and so personal, it’s galling when a powerful man steps up and starts dictating the terms, whether he intends it or not." Driver explained to The Guardian.
Her conclusive statement to The Guardian perhaps most succinctly sums up the issue with Damon's comments on sexual assault.
"How about: it’s all fucking wrong and it’s all bad, and until you start seeing it under one umbrella it’s not your job to compartmentalise or judge what is worse and what is not. Let women do the speaking up right now. The time right now is for men just to listen and not have an opinion about it for once."
Amen.