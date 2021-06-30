Miss Nevada makes history as first openly trans contestant to compete in Miss USA.

Kataluna Enriquez made history on Sunday, when she was crowned Miss Nevada USA, making her the first openly trans woman to compete in the Miss USA pageant.

Enriquez's platform centers trans rights and awareness, as well as mental health, and justice for survivors of sexual abuse. The Filipina-American has worked as a healthcare administrator and fashion designer, and her bio on the Miss Silver State USA’s Instagram mentions she “aims to break barriers and represent those who aren’t always represented and continues to support numerous non-profit organizations and LGBTQ+ youth.”

Enriquez started competing in transgender pageants back in 2016, and started competing in cisgender pageants in 2020.

While speaking with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, she shared that she wasn't allowed to use boys or girls bathrooms at school and faced bullying in her formative years: