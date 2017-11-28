Meet this history-making Miss USA State contestant. She happens to have Down Syndrome.

22-year-old Mikayla Holmgren is just broke history as the first Miss USA State contestant with down syndrome.

Holmgren competed in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant this weekend, and she even won two awards: The Spirit of Miss USA Award and the Director's Award. According to PopSugar, Holmgren is no stranger to the stage. She's been dancing since age 6 and is working to make beauty pageants more inclusive for all types of potential beauty queens.

"It's really fun," Holmgren told her local Minnesota news station. "As I do more pageants and I'm really proud of myself ... this is my dream."

This weekend, Holmgren shared photos of her experience prepping for the pageant, complete with hair and makeup, a photoshoot, and meet-and-greets with the other contestants.

Fans are showing up in her Instagram comments to congratulate Holmgren on her boundary-breaking weekend. "You look amazing, Mikayla. Love your confidence, strut, style, and smile. Good luck and have fun," wrote one fan. "You look amazing! You are gonna rock it!" agreed another.