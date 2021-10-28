18 of the best reactions to Mitt Romney dressing up as Ted Lasso for Halloween.

How do you do, fellow television watchers?

Senators Mitt Romney and Kyrsten Sinema celebrated Halloween (and killing paid family leave) by doing a schtick from the award-winning sitcom Ted Lasso. Romney had a complete photo shoot strolling in the Senate Office Building as Ted, a character who is famously open-minded and allowed his team to protest its corporate sponsor.

Romney debuted his costume with a famous quote from Friday Night Lights, a show that isn't Ted Lasso and is about an entirely different sport (even though it's also called "football").